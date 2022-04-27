Throughout this month, Muslims develop and maintain a strong sense of unity and community as they navigate combining their faith with the cultural norms of the countries they live in.
During this month, NationalWorld will be speaking to fasting Muslims to find out their experiences of Ramadan and what personal and cultural traditions they uphold during the holy month.
Here are their stories:
Muslims share their experiences of the holy month
Last updated: Wednesday, 27 April, 2022, 16:10
Jessie Fernandez: ‘It’s been quite enlightening’
Jessie Fernandez, 27, is an engineer of Filipino descent living in California.
When asked how his first Ramadan is going, he says: “It’s been quite enlightening. At the same time. It’s very difficult. I mean, as a revert, I wasn’t used to fasting every single day. But I’ve been given practices to fast every Monday and Thursday so I guess that’s what helped me prepare for Ramadan.
“Practising this everyday, I learned to be disciplined. It’s not only being one with God but it’s really just improving my awareness, practising kindness and how I treat other people.
“So Ramadan has been more enlightening than a struggle. But I gotta admit, there’s a physical aspect that’s been struggling - the hunger aspect.”
Having seen Muslims fast and then converting to Islam Jessie says: “So I got an idea of what Ramadan was like before - but there were some things I did not know. So my friends who were female - there’s an exception that you can break and I did not know that. I thought ‘Ramadan is just another form of Lent like in Christianity, right?’
“Back then - I thought you could eat every now and then with a few exceptions - but that’s only exceptional for certain groups. But you cannot eat anything at all, no exceptions - not even gum. If you do then you might as well just make up for it and during the winters. I’m still learning, don’t get me wrong.
In regards to his schedule, Jessie says: “I actually have discipline in my daily tasks, not only in Ramadan and what I do, but like, within my work schedule. I focus more on my daily tasks as a whole - which leads me to get things done more productively.
“When I get things more done more productively, I get things done earlier. Which leads me to allocate time to pray and what I need to do as a revert. So time management was what I learned.”
Like many Muslims, Jessie is feeling some effects of sleep deprivation, finding it at the beginning to be quite hard. “Having to wake up in the beginning was a struggle. But fasting on Mondays and Thursdays, throughout the months, was beneficial for me. I support customers at absurd times like 1am, 3am so I have to wake up at that time.
“Regardless, I’m gonna have to wake up early, so I have a snack or two before suhoor and then have a decent meal. I knew I was going to be sleep deprived throughout the day, but I can manage that by taking a nap.”
As this is Jessie’s first Ramadan, he has not cultivated any traditions yet. But he does say that eating early in the morning with this parents is one habit he enjoys: “My parents wake up early in the morning and to eat like exactly on the dot, where sehoor is, so I get to participate in what I believe in and sit with them for their regular scheduled breakfast time and we usually eat together. That’s quite nice.”
Alisha Kiran: “I’m more woke and aware about my actions”
Alisha Kiran, 24, is an engineer based in Luton of Bangladeshi descent.
Three weeks into Ramadan, Alisha says: “It’s been really really good. Last year I went through a lot of hardship, and because of what happened to me, I’ve been closer (to her faith) this time, and I have been reading a lot more about the religion.
“In previous years, I would break my fasts and I wouldn’t be as good, whereas this year, I want to be closer to my religion. I want to be a better person as well, and I feel like this Ramadan I’ve done that through various means like stop gossiping, being careful how I talk - like my mannerisms - being more kind, and give help when I can a bit more, maybe donating a bit more as well this year.
Making conscious decisions to change your habits is hard to maintain for extended periods of time. Through less gossiping, being wary of your mannerisms and more active in charity work has helped Ms Kiran to feel “more woke and aware of my actions.”
She says: “Before, I felt a bit more selfish and I had more of a negative mindset. I also had a feeling of ‘why me? Why did bad things happen to me?’ Which I’m sure like everyone always thinks as well because everyone goes through hardships at the end of the day.
“This year, I needed to start thinking about others and realising you can’t just keep complaining about life - it’s not gonna make the situation better. But it will make you happier. It’s just being happier doing positive things and being surrounded by positive people.”
As Ramadan is almost over, Alisha reveals her schedules are changing: “The first two weeks, I was doing well. I was probably sleeping around 11pm, waking up at 3am eating, and going back to sleep to waking up again at 6.30 in the morning.
“Then the third week. I’ve just started waking up at 3am and I thought ‘I’ll just risk it and if I’m hungry, I’m hungry - I just miss my sleep’. The hardest thing is just being very sleep deprived in the mornings - but hunger wise is definitely easing as time goes on.”
At work, Alisha has found everyone to be “really respectful and really good. They’ve been supportive. They’ve been nice about it, and people ask questions all the time, and I’m happy to answer.”
Ramadan is a social time for a lot of communities, especially in Muslim areas. Living in Luton, Alisha says: “In my area where I live, because it’s predominantly South Asians, during Ramadan time they set up stores where they sell cultural food, like biriyani, curries, samosas and various desi snacks. It’s only ever opened during Ramadan time too, which is really nice.”
As Eid is a week away, Alisha reveals what she does every year: “My brother is going to do an Eid party at his house - he’s told me to buy an Eid cake and to set up a balloon arch and do various decorations. My cousins are going to be there, so it’ll be nice.
“Sometimes my brother invites people who have converted to Islam to come over as well so they can feel involved because they don’t have family who will celebrate Eid and we play games together. So yeah, I do look forward to that.”
Esha Mahmood: ‘Everyone is so much happier and calmer’
Esha Mahmood, 21, is a psychology student on placement of Pakistani origin.
Asked how Ramadan is going for her, Esha says: “It’s going really well. I don’t know why it’s a lot different this year, I think it’s because I’m a lot busier this year. The 2020 Ramadan was quite laid back, last year was about getting back into the swings of normal life but now we’re fully back into our normal routine.”
Like many Muslims, Esha looks forward to Ramadan: “Ramadan is always my favourite time of year. Everyone is so much happier and calmer. The vibes are different during Ramadan, even within your family and Muslims in general, it’s just so much different.”
She adds that as the month progresses, a combination of sleep deprivation and lack of energy begins to catch up on her.
“Getting out of bed for sehri is a task. The last couple of nights I’ve literally woken up like five minutes before the time ends and just had like a peanut bar or like a protein bar and water because it’s such a struggle.
“But the time goes so quickly. But just get through it because of the atmosphere and the vibes that are given up in the month”.
As we start to get back into the rhythm of Ramadan - after two years of it in lockdown and partial lockdown Esha’s schedule has been hectic.“I’m currently on placement four days a week and I also have a part time job.
“I work from home two days a week and then I go into the office twice a week. So it’s balanced. But the days I go into the office, I have to travel and they’re quite busy. But the days I’m working from home, it’s quite nice because I wake up five minutes before I need to log on and just put on a hoodie and that’s it. I’m a lot busier this year compared to other years.
“I thought I’d be more tired, but I’m not. Which is weird. I feel like I’m just high off adrenaline or something. Maybe I’ve just got used to it now because I remember like the first day where I was up at 6am and I came back from placement and I had a migraine. I couldn’t look into the light and had to take a painkiller in the evening. But now my body’s used to it.”
Asked whether she has a cultural or personal tradition during this month, Esha says: “My family - because we’re on such different timetables - eat at different times but during Ramadan, everyone sits at the table together. We have a routine where we have our date and water, and then we go pray, and then we come back to eat our meal.
“We also have Iftar parties, and since Covid, the tradition has been to drop off gifts to people’s houses. I bake more, and it’s all so calm and homey.”
Shahariyar Mujahid: ‘I just find it easy’
Shahariyar Mujahid, 25, is a Costa barista worker based in Birmingham, of Bangladeshi descent.
Like most Muslims, Shahariyar enjoys fasting: “It’s a nice little peaceful time with the family and there’s good food.”
However, he also seems to have a smoother time with fasting than many others: “It’s easy. I don’t know, I just find it easy. I’ve never felt the same as people saying ‘oh my god, I’m so hungry’. To me it feels like a normal day - just minus the eating and drinking.
“As soon as it’s Ramadan, I think my brain just switches.”
When dramatically switching your eating patterns, there is always an adjustment period, especially when working.
Shahariyar says: “This is technically my first Ramadan working. So it was a weird adjustment for the first couple of days. So I do feel a bit weird, but I’ve kind of gotten used to it.
“All of my shifts have coincided with Iftar though. The first day I didn’t take a break as I just wanted to finish on time. So I just drank water when the fast broke, and continued my work and ate when I finished.”
However, when working, Shahariyar has little flexibility.
“When it’s Iftar time, my supervisors don’t say ‘go open your fast’. I have breaks, but I don’t really like taking them as I rather get my work done and leave,” he says.
When asked if he requests breaks that don’t coincide with opening or closing fasts, he says: “I could do a morning shift. I’ll end up finishing at 3pm so there’s plenty of time to go home and then wait till I can break my fast, but I’m put on the late shift most of the time.”
Shahariyar celebrates Ramadan with his family.: “We have a family get-together, and we’ll have a big meal at someone’s house and have a good time. Most times, it’s a big, big event. So one day with everyone, but every now and again, I’ll just get together with some of my cousins and have a good meal together - it’s like tradition.”
In terms of cuisine, Shahariyar says he enjoys a traditional Bengali dish called kisuri.
He describes it as “not rice, but like porridge - I never used to like it as a kid but growing up you get expanded taste buds. You usually eat it after your dates, when you want something light.”
Anees Hussain: ‘It’s a feeling you can’t replicate’
Anees Hussain, 29, is a London-based trainee solicitor who is from a mixed background of Iranian and Pakistani.
When asked how her Ramadan is going, she says: “Surprisingly, a lot easier this year than it has been in previous years.
“Mostly because of the time differences really, I’m bracing myself around 8pm, but a few years ago it was maybe 10pm.
“The first couple days have been a lot easier than I thought they would be.”
As Ramdan progresses, Muslims have to adapt their eating habits around new nocturnal timings and working throughout the day. So, how has Anees got around that?
She says: “I have flexibility from work as they have been mindful of the fact that during Ramadan, it’s just so difficult.
“So they’ve allowed me to work from home as much as I want to but obviously going into the office when needed. I can just log in as work begins.”
With work being flexible, how has her sleeping pattern changed? “I’m sleeping late. At the moment, I’m breaking fast at 8pm and am staggering my meals, trying to get five smaller meals in rather than three big ones and trying to fit in as much water as possible, for as long as I can stay up.
“At the moment, I’m staying up until half one, or two and then trying to sleep. I might change that as my alarm goes off at 6am to pray. That has been difficult, as I feel sleep deprived all the time.
“It’s exhausting to try and fit that around work. But it is hard to plan my 24 hours so I think it will be a bit of trial and error to see what works for me.”
What is the hardest part of Ramadan for her? “I think it’s when you have a double whammy of sleep deprivation and food and water deprivation. That kind of combination is just deadly because you can’t focus, you can’t do it. You can’t perform at work - and that’s not an option.”
However, like most Muslims, Anees looks forward to Ramadan every year. “What gives Ramadan a really magical feeling is a sense of achievement every day. I mean, the day is tough and you’re not often going to see any Muslim fasting, ecstatic during the day. It’s quite hard to be yourself.
“I think other people perceive and they don’t really understand why most Muslims look forward to Ramadan so much, but I think it’s the intense satisfaction and the cultural tradition of going to the mosque and breaking bread with everyone that is a really beautiful experience, and something that you can’t describe with words, it’s a feeling you can’t replicate.
“It’s that feeling of coming together at the end of the day to gather around the table and celebrate another successful fast - it’s unparalleled.”
Salma Ghafoor: 'The whole community is in it together’
Salma Ghafoor, 23, is a medical student in Sheffield.
When asked if she was looking forward to Ramadan, Salma says: “Yeah, I do look forward to it.
“I think previously, there’s a part of me that wouldn’t, just because the past few years, I had exam seasons or my finals were during Ramadan, but this year is the first year where I just get to enjoy Ramadan for itself.
“I don’t have to stress about uni work now. Previously, I would flip my sleep patterns which worked quite well in the library during busy times and sleep during the day, which you’re not meant to do, but I would do it so I could revise properly.
“I’m excited to be closer to my family because last year I was in London. But I’m not in a Muslim area, so that spiritual and community aspect is gone.”
Salma adds that the spiritual and communal aspect is very important to her:: “It’s so nice to spend every day where you eat together with your family and have everybody together at the same time. It feels nice that the whole community is in it together.
Asked about her cultural and personal traditions, Salma says: “Culturally we have certain foods, like fruit mixed with double cream or orange juice, and we’ll always have dates for Ramadan.
“But as my family develops, I think for us, it’s all about creating new traditions.
“Growing up, for example, I would feel a bit left out at Christmas time, I’d be like ‘why don’t I have an advent calendar or get presents?’ Whereas now from Morrisons last year, I got these little Ramadan advent calendars, for my niece and nephews.”
As a medical student, Salma’s schedule may be more intense.
She says: “This year, I’m on placement, which is 9am to 5 pm days. It’s the first year where I have a structured placement because usually, I have exams or revision.
“So that’s going to be interesting because I have to figure out my sleeping pattern.
“Do I stay up at the same time? Or do I go to sleep? I think I’ll have to go to sleep this year, but waking up and eating that’s a whole different thing. So yes, I’m gonna be on placement mostly. Which means it’ll be the weekends when I go back to my family.”
On socialising with her friends, Salma says: “We tend to meet for food, so we will either meet around Iftar time which they’re perfectly fine with.
“Or, we tend to just postpone meeting until after Ramadan. I guess because there’s a spiritual aspect - I just don’t go out as much but I don’t have much energy either. So I wouldn’t see friends as much but also if we do, it will be like a post Iftar thing.”
Aabidah Shah: 'It can be a triggering time’
Aabidah Shah, 25, is a Birmingham-based photographer, of Pakistani origin.
When asked if she looks forward to Ramadan, she says: “Yes, I do. I’m not gonna lie, I do get a bit of anxiety though. Just because I’m in recovery from an eating disorder.
“It can be a triggering time and I know there are a lot of Muslims out there that suffer from it. But I do look forward to it, not always for the right reasons and that’s when I know things are going a bit bad.
“But for the past couple of years, I’ve been getting help and I’ve been in recovery, but I’m not allowed to fast every day.
“Previously, it was getting to the point where it wasn’t about Islam and Allah anymore. It was more ‘I cannot eat and it’s fine because it’s allowed’.
“That’s not the best mindset to have, and the past few years have been moving away from that. Now I’m looking forward to it because I’m doing it for the right reasons and staying healthy.”
In terms of cultural and personal traditions, Aabidah says: “What I tend to do is sometimes I’ll make bespoke dates, take the seed out and put in an almond, cover it in chocolate and peanut butter etc. My sister and my brother love it when I do that. Last year, I made a few boxes of them and I gave them to friends or family.”
Asked how her flexible working hours as a photographer worked alongside Ramadan, Aabidah says: “I work on my schedule so I’ll just be going with the flow day-by-day.
“I want to plan and have a few days at home with my family. I think that’d be nice, and I want to make the most out of this month.
“Around Ramadan, you always get a bit more strength to lean more into the spiritual side of things - whether it’s swearing less, or not allowing yourself to get as angry quickly. I do feel that and I do enjoy that kind of softness in my heart during this month.”
Yagmur Adalier: ‘It’s a bonding experience’
Yamur Adalier, 23, is a medical student based in Sheffield, of Turkish origin.
When asked about her preparation for Ramadan she says: “I always look forward to Ramadan.
“My favourite part is just fasting with my Mum. My Dad isn’t Muslim, so he doesn’t fast, so it tends to be just me, my Mum, and in previous years, my little sister - and it’s a bonding experience - it would be like the girls in the house fasting together.
“This year I live with my friend, and it will be the first time that we’ll be on placement and in the same house. So we will be waking up, sleeping, eating everything synchronised and it’ll be like a cute little experience we can share.”
Asked whether she holds any cultural or personal traditions, Yamur says: “When we break our fast we have a Turkish version of the traditional Arabic prayer and say ‘Allah I kept this fast for you, I’m breaking this fast for you and I hope that you accept it’ and then list out every single person that we’re breaking this fast for.
“We alternate it in my house, so when we all fast together, we sometimes just stare at the person reciting to see who they say. We also put the Turkish radio on.”
As a medical student, Yamur’s days are long and intense, so when asked how she plans to prepare for her fast, she says: “I don’t know, I think I’m just gonna wing it.
“The past two Ramadans have been so chill. I remember the first lockdown, I would stay up until Suhoor, but now I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got responsibilities, I’ve got a placement - do I sleep, do I stay up? I think I’m just gonna stay up.
“If not, I think I’d have to wake up, stuff my face, then immediately go back to bed. For placements, you usually have to be there for nine, sometimes eight.”