Alisha Kiran, 24, is an engineer based in Luton of Bangladeshi descent.

Three weeks into Ramadan, Alisha says: “It’s been really really good. Last year I went through a lot of hardship, and because of what happened to me, I’ve been closer (to her faith) this time, and I have been reading a lot more about the religion.

“In previous years, I would break my fasts and I wouldn’t be as good, whereas this year, I want to be closer to my religion. I want to be a better person as well, and I feel like this Ramadan I’ve done that through various means like stop gossiping, being careful how I talk - like my mannerisms - being more kind, and give help when I can a bit more, maybe donating a bit more as well this year.

Making conscious decisions to change your habits is hard to maintain for extended periods of time. Through less gossiping, being wary of your mannerisms and more active in charity work has helped Ms Kiran to feel “more woke and aware of my actions.”

She says: “Before, I felt a bit more selfish and I had more of a negative mindset. I also had a feeling of ‘why me? Why did bad things happen to me?’ Which I’m sure like everyone always thinks as well because everyone goes through hardships at the end of the day.

“This year, I needed to start thinking about others and realising you can’t just keep complaining about life - it’s not gonna make the situation better. But it will make you happier. It’s just being happier doing positive things and being surrounded by positive people.”

As Ramadan is almost over, Alisha reveals her schedules are changing: “The first two weeks, I was doing well. I was probably sleeping around 11pm, waking up at 3am eating, and going back to sleep to waking up again at 6.30 in the morning.

“Then the third week. I’ve just started waking up at 3am and I thought ‘I’ll just risk it and if I’m hungry, I’m hungry - I just miss my sleep’. The hardest thing is just being very sleep deprived in the mornings - but hunger wise is definitely easing as time goes on.”

At work, Alisha has found everyone to be “really respectful and really good. They’ve been supportive. They’ve been nice about it, and people ask questions all the time, and I’m happy to answer.”

Ramadan is a social time for a lot of communities, especially in Muslim areas. Living in Luton, Alisha says: “In my area where I live, because it’s predominantly South Asians, during Ramadan time they set up stores where they sell cultural food, like biriyani, curries, samosas and various desi snacks. It’s only ever opened during Ramadan time too, which is really nice.”

As Eid is a week away, Alisha reveals what she does every year: “My brother is going to do an Eid party at his house - he’s told me to buy an Eid cake and to set up a balloon arch and do various decorations. My cousins are going to be there, so it’ll be nice.