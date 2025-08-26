RAYE All Points East review: ‘Music is indeed medicine’

Raye performing during her sold-out performance at All Points East festival at London's Victoria Park on Saturday August 23rd. | Photo by Bethan Miller via the Outside Organisation

WWE superstar Johnny Gargano once stressed that “You’ll never fail if you bet on yourself,” and that’s certainly a statement that rings true about RAYE’s journey thus far. Following seven years with Polydor Records, the Tooting-born singer became an independent artist in 2021 in order to self-release her debut album, ‘My 21st Century Blues’, and it is a risk that helped transform the 27-year-old into one of the country’s biggest artists.

The gamble went on to help the singer claim six Brit Awards in March last year, breaking the record for most awards won in a single night at the Brits, and the singer also went on to sell out the O2 Arena as an independent artist in what was her biggest headlining performance until Saturday evening.

As the singer emerged on the All Points East stage with her London-based orchestra, the Flames Collective, RAYE appeared stunned as she basked in the adoration of the 50,000-strong crowd in attendance. “London, are you joking with me?” she said with a hint of disbelief before launching into a rendition of ‘Oscar Winning Tears’ that set the tone for an emotional and enthralling night that strongly echoed Raye’s belief that “music is medicine”.

Eager to impress early on, Raye promised to deliver “an evening with a lot of different feelings, genres and emotions”, and in a set that was a rollercoaster ride from start to finish, the 27-year-old teased what is yet to come with a performance of the unreleased track ‘Where The Hell Is My Husband’, which was performed with some unique choreography that the singer and her backing vocalists had been working on in the lead-up to the performance and came with a hint that the track’s release date (September 19th) was on merchandise available at the festival.

Nonetheless, what makes Raye such an impressive performer is her willingness to adopt a genre-blending approach. From the hip-hop-infused “bad-bitch anthem”, as Raye referred to it – ‘Flip A Switch’, which showcases the singer’s strong rap game, to a bluesed-up ‘Mary Jane’ laden with Hendrix-esque guitars and a stomping brass-laden rendition of ‘Susanne’, it certainly felt like a statement of intent.

The most emotionally touching moment of the evening came ahead of a rendition of ‘Ice Cream Man’, which saw the singer open up about sexual assault and ended the rendition by issuing a defiant message that she is “a very f****** strong woman”. While a performance of the unreleased track ‘I Know You’re Hurting’ was dedicated to a fan who the 27-year-old frequently messages via Instagram, ending the track with a personal message to “never ever give up”.

However, the intensity quickly ratcheted up as Raye announced they’d hit the “nightclub section” and “it’s time to get a little bit loose” and launched into a brass-laden ‘Secrets’ before a hypnotic rendition of ‘Black Mascara’ to set the tone for an explosive finale, which saw balls of pyro rise from the stage during ‘Prada’ and a dramatic extended instrumental jam lead into ‘Escapism’ to close out a perfect night of music with a declaration from the singer herself that she intends to perform until she’s 75.

With Raye’s name shining brightly on a big red curtain in the background, the singer’s performance in front of 50,000 at All Points East felt like a statement of intent from a generational artist who feels destined to be headlining the world’s biggest stages, performing under the brightest lights and uniting thousands through music. Music is indeed medicine.