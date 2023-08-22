Reading and Leeds is taking place this weekend - here are all the secret sets fans can look forward to

Secret sets are becoming more popular as the festival circuit looks for new ways to reward revellers - and this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival will be no different. Earlier this year, we saw Fred Again shut down an overpacked Temple stage at Glastonbury while McFly stole the hearts of countless fans at Tramlines.

The odd surprise set is nothing new for frequent Reading and Leeds festival-goers. In 2012, organisers launched fans into a frenzy when they confirmed Green Day just 45 minutes before the American rock icons were due to perform and did the same two years later with puckish South Londoner, Jamie T.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While its rumoured Girl in Red will bring her dreamy bedroom-pop aesthetics to a stage, the Chinese whispers are meaningless without an official confirmation. We’ll update this page once Reading and Leeds or the band confirm their set, including what stage and when.

Who has confirmed a secret set at Reading and Leeds 2023?