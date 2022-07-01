Red Hot Chili Peppers have cancelled a show in Glasgow

Music fans have been left disapointed after Red Hot Chili Peppers cancelled a highly anticipated show in Glasgow just hours before it was scheduled to take place.

The Californiacation rockers were due to perform at Bellahouston Park tonight.

However it has now been called off due to an unspecified ‘illness’.

The band released a statement on social media saying: ‘Due to illness RHCP will not be able to perform in Glasgow tonight July 1.

‘We are working on ways to reschedule.

‘Pls hold onto your tickets & wait for an update soon. RHCP love Scotland & are deeply disappointed not to be able to perform the show.

‘Thank you for your understanding.’

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are due to head to Europe and play a show in Belgium on Sunday.