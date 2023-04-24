For the curious.
Young drama group prepare for spectacular summer show

Young stars from a drama group are preparing for their upcoming performance this summer.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
2 hours ago
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 9:18am

Youngsters at Drama Geeks, based at the Westovian Theatre in Pier Parade, South Shields, have been working hard in rehearsals as their performance of We Will Rock You! ([email protected]) will be brought to the stage this June.

The drama school was set up by actress Charlotte Reid six years ago and is made up of children aged four to 16, with sessions including improvisation exercises, confidence-building games, script reading and writing, and musical theatre to prepare those who wish to pursue a career on the stage.

Charlotte said: “I was really surprised and delighted how familiar the children were with the music of Queen.

“Having played the role of Scaramouche at the Sage in Gateshead in 2008, it’s always been my favourite musical. The characters are fantastic to play and the message is still relevant today with the ever- growing influence of social media.

“Without doubt, social media has shown there is a creativity in children that needs to be expressed, however the ‘trends’ can stifle individuality.

“Our production explores and challenges this concept with the main character, Galileo, hunting down freedom of thought and live music.”

Children from theatre group Drama Geeks have an upcoming performance of We Will Rock You (young @part)Children from theatre group Drama Geeks have an upcoming performance of We Will Rock You (young @part)
Children from theatre group Drama Geeks have an upcoming performance of We Will Rock You (young @part)

The show will feature classic Queen songs such as We Will Rock You, Killer Queen and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Performances of the show will take place at Jarrow Focus on Saturday, 17 and Sunday 18 June. There will be two performances each day at 12pm and 3.30pm.

Tickets are £12 and can be purchased via ticketsource: www.ticketsource.co.uk/dramageeks

