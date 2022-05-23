The iconic show has been held every year for over a century and is attended by the public, celebrities and royalty

One of the most important dates of the year is coming up for green-fingered gardeners - the Chelsea Flower Show .

The world’s greatest flower show is returning later this month, and visitors can look forward to seeing stunning garden designs and beautiful floral displays.

So, just what is the Chelsea Flower Show, when is it and how can you get tickets?

Here’s what you need to know.

What is the Chelsea Flower Show?

The Chelsea Flower show is a prestigious garden show held annually by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS), which is the UK’s leading garden charity.

It has been held every year since 1913, apart from gaps during the two World Wars and in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic .

From 2005 the length of the show was increased from four days to five, but the first two days are only open to RHS members.

The show has always been held in May, apart from in 2021 when it took place in September for the first time in its 109-year history. But, in 2022 it will return to its usual May dates.

The much-loved event is attended by the public, as well as well-known and famous faces, and also members of the Royal Family.

In total, 157,000 people visit the show each year, and it is the place to view cutting-edge garden design and witness the launch of new plants.

The show draws in global creators, and sees the best designers from the UK and also locations such as from Japan and New York show off their amazing creations.

It’s about more than just the impressive garden designs too, as there’s trade stands where visitors can enjoy shopping, eating and drinking. Many fashion brands and manufacturers launch their latest lines at the event.

When is the Chelsea Flower Show in 2022?

The dates of the Chelsea Flower Show are Tuesday 24 May to Saturday 28 May 2022.

Where is the Chelsea Flower Show?

The location of the Chelsea Flower Show is Chelsea, an affluent area in the south-west of the City of Westminster.

It takes place every year in the grounds of the Royal Hospital.

What can visitors expect from the 2022 Chelsea Flower Show?

The RHS has said that this year’s show will be teeming with blossoming hedgerows, lush woodland and wildflower meadows.

Garden designers have been encouraged to "embrace the wild” and "bring nature back" by using native species rarely seen at the world’s most famous flower show.

Some of the sights to look out for include hawthorn, hazel shrubs, crab apple, weeping willow, hornbeam, plus swathes of green speckled with whites, creams and pinks.

Wild plants will also be celebrated, with nettles, cow parsley, poppies and nectar-rich buttercups continuing the wildlife-friendly, naturalistic theme.

In honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the show will feature several decorative floral displays which have been specifically created to honour Queen Elizabeth II’s historic 70 year reign.

What awards are given out at the Chelsea Flower Show?

Each year judges present medals to the garden designers who exhibit at the show.

They are handed out across several categories, and are either gold, silver gilt, silver or bronze.

The categories include show gardens, feature gardens and sanctuary gardens.

The balcony and container gardens categories will also return following a successful launch last year, and will focus on gardening in small spaces.

New for 2022, there will also be an all about plants category which has been created to celebrate the power of plants to positively impact mental health.

The winners for this year’s show will be announced when the event begins.

How do I get tickets for the Chelsea Flower Show?

You can buy tickets now on the Chelsea Flower Show website . Tickets start at £40.85 for members of the RHS and £45.85 for the public.

If you would like to become a member of RHS to save money on your ticket, you can sign up online now and save £5.

How can I watch coverage of the show on the BBC?

Every year, parts of the Chelsea Flower Show are filmed for the BBC.

You can watch a series of dedicated programmes on BBC Two daily from today, Monday 23 May, up until Saturday 28 May.

Check the BBC TV guide for a list of exact programme timings.