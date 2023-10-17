Viewers have called on Richard Madeley to be removed from Good Morning Britain over a question he asked a British-Palestinian MP

Richard Madeley has been blasted for a line of questioning he used whilst presenting Good Morning Britain on Tuesday (October 17). The questions were related to the Israel and Palestine conflict.

Madeley, who was presenting alongside Susanna Reid, asked a British-Palestinian MP if she or her family “had any indication” of Hamas’s attack on Israel before it unfolded, leading to outrage from viewers.

Layla Moran, Liberal Democrat MP for Oxford West and Abingdon was on the show, and Madeley asked: “With your family connections in Gaza, did you have any indication of what was going to happen? Any word on the street?”

Moran was left shocked by the presenter’s question, and replied: "Everyone, everyone has been surprised first of all by the timing and sophistication and the way that it’s happened. What I will say is that I’ve been warning, and others have in Parliament as well for a number of years now, that if we don’t find a way..."

She added: "People say ‘go back to the negotiating table’. The fact of the matter is there has not been a table, let alone to go back to a negotiating table for at least ten years. This is a cycle of violence.

“My worry now is that this is radicalising another generation on all sides. We have to stop this hatred. We have to bring people together and find a way through. Peace is harder than war. It’s harder."

