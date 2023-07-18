Rita Simons is to make a return to the soap business, six years after EastEnders character Roxy Mitchell was killed off

Rita Simons is set to make a sensational return to soap operas as she is to join popular Channel 4 show Hollyoaks. Simons dipped her toe into the soap business earlier this year, as she made a return to EastEnders.

Rumours began to swirl that she would return to the BBC One show - despite her character Roxy Mitchell being killed off six years ago. She made her return as a figment of her daughter’s, Amy, imagination.

But now she will be moving north, trading London for Chester as she will shake things up in Hollyoaks. A soap source told The Sun on Sunday: “Rita’s new character will certainly ruffle feathers and is set to stir the pot. Hollyoaks fans can expect plenty of fireworks.”

Not much is known about how she will slot into the show, it hasn’t been confirmed if she is a family member of one of the existing Hollyoaks families or will be join as part of an entirely new unit.

The 44-year-old was part of the EastEnders family for 10 years from 2007 until her death in 2017. Her return earlier this year was her second posthumous appearance after returning via a voice message cameo in 2019.