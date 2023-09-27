RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 5: When does Drag Race start, what is the line-up, who are the guest judges?
One of the most popular shows on the BBC is back soon - RuPaul’s Drag Race! Here’s when and the line-up
Season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race is almost upon us, in which 10 drag queens will be up against each other in a number of different challenges to take home the crown.
The BBC recently revealed that the first four seasons of Drag Race UK have accumulated a staggering 67m streams on iPlayer, becoming one of the BBC’s most successful series.
RuPaul, along with Michelle Visage, will be joined by returning judges including Graham Norton and Alan Carr as well as a whole host of celebrity judges such as Sophie Ellis-Bextor.
The queens battling it out to take the title this year are Banksie, Ms Naomi Carter, Alexis St. Pete, Tomara Thomas, DeDeLicious, Kate Butch, Vicki Vivacious, Ginger Johnson, Cara Melle, and Michael Marouli.
The season five contestants will be looking to emulate previous Drag Race UK winners The Vivienne, Lawrence Chaney, Krystal Versace and Danny Beard, who have all gone on to enjoy fame since winning the show.
When does RuPaul’s Drag Race UK start?
Rejoice Drag Race fans, as season five of the popular show will start on Thursday, September 28 at 9pm on BBC Three. It’s the first of 10 episodes, and Kristen McMenamy will be the guest judge.