Fans of the Scream franchise are bracing themselves for the next segment of the horror movie series

It is official. The sixth film in the Scream series is due to be released in spring 2023, it has been confirmed. The Wes Craven classic was recently rebooted this year due to its cult following. And we are expecting to see more Ghostface appearances in the new film, albeit with some missing recurring cast members.

Ghostface and Jenna Ortega as Tara (PA Photo/Paramount Pictures/Brownie Harris)

It all began in 1996, when a new masked killer terrorised audiences, paying tribute to classic horror movie villains such as Michael Myers in the Halloween saga, and Leatherface in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre films. Director Craven was a huge fan of the genre, and provided many easter eggs in the first four movies as a homage to the motion pictures. It was also a unique take on the genre, as it mocked many aspects of traditional horror. The mantle was then taken up by directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin after Craven passed away in 2015, with original writer Kevin Williamson as its producer.

And earlier this year, the fifth Scream movie slashed its way onto cinema screens. It was a huge success, grossing more than $140 million worldwide and garnering critical acclaim – no small feat, given the expectation around its scares and up-to-date, witty commentary. However, in recent months, protagonist Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, has said she will not be returning to the project citing issues over pay.

Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott and Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers (PA Photo/Paramount Pictures/Brownie Harris)

So when will it be out and who is in the sixth movie?

When is Scream 6 coming out?

The sixth Scream film will be released on March 31, 2023 for US and UK audiences. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett have returned to direct Scream 6, with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick penning the script. Speaking to Empire Magazine , the directors opened up about the pressures of following up the fifth film and retaining the all-important surprise factor. “This movie has to be willing to risk it all in order to subvert all of those expectations,” said Gillett. “And we’re so far down the rabbit hole of Scream movies, that it’s all up for grabs at this point.”

A trailer for the sixth movie has not yet been released, but the team confirmed production had been completed on 30 August in Montreal, Canada.

Who is in the cast of Scream 6?

Unfortunately, the main star of all five movies Neve Campbell said in June of this year that she will not be returning to Woodsboro. The character of Sidney Prescott was the heart of the first three Scream movies and she was an integral part of the fourth and fifth instalments. However, the Canadian star said she would not be returning for the forthcoming sequel, due to a salary dispute.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in a statement to Vanity Fair . “As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

However, Courteney Cox who reprised the role of iconic tabloid news reporter Gale Weathers, recently said she had finished filming. She posted a clip on Instagram, in which she said she is looking forward to putting her work "behind her." As she looks at the footage from the security cameras around her house, Ghostface pops up and the video cuts to black.

The next film will instead focus on Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding), who relocate to New York in order to start a peaceful new life free from Ghostface. Of course, their peace doesn’t last for very long. Tony Revolori, Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, and Henry Czerny will also star in the new film.

David Arquette as Dewey Riley (PA Photo/Paramount Pictures/Brownie Harris)

Sadly, David Arquette will not be returning after his character of Deputy Dwight "Dewey" Riley was killed off in the last film. However, what is surprising is that Hayden Panettiere will reprise the role of Kirby all these years later in Scream 6, even though her character had seemingly been murdered in Scream 4.

Where does Scream 6 take place?