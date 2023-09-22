Sex Education: Take a sneak peak at the Bristol filming locations for final season of the hit Netflix show
The last ever season of hit Netflix show Sex Education was released onto Netflix this week, take a look at the filming locations
Take a sneak peek at some of the filming locations for the final season of popular Netflix show Sex Education, which was released on Thursday (September 21). The hit Netflix show will bid farewell to characters Otis, Eric and Maeve over eight episodes.
Most of the filming is done in Wales around the Wye Valley area, however, a number of scenes in this series were shot at the University of Bristol. The iconic Wills Memorial Building and School of Chemistry both appear.
Official photos and the Netflix trailer show characters such as Maeve (played by Emma Mackey), headteacher Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) and Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene) on campus in Bristol.
Corey Moore, senior events coordinator at the University of Bristol, said: "It is always exciting working on large-scale filming productions across the University estate, but as a fan of Netflix’s Sex Education and knowing how popular it is globally, I was particularly proud to see parts of the University form key filming locations.
"With long hours and complex operations, this was a real team effort with members of Venues and Events working closely with colleagues across the University to be able to facilitate such a high-profile production."
Sex Education follows the lives of the teenagers and adults in the fictional town of Moordale as they contend with various personal dilemmas, which is often based around sexual intimacy.
The programme has been a viewership success, with over 40 million viewers streaming the first series after its debut. Wood won the BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance for her role in the second series and the third series won Best Comedy Series at the 50th International Emmy Awards.