The last ever season of hit Netflix show Sex Education was released onto Netflix this week, take a look at the filming locations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Take a sneak peek at some of the filming locations for the final season of popular Netflix show Sex Education, which was released on Thursday (September 21). The hit Netflix show will bid farewell to characters Otis, Eric and Maeve over eight episodes.

Most of the filming is done in Wales around the Wye Valley area, however, a number of scenes in this series were shot at the University of Bristol. The iconic Wills Memorial Building and School of Chemistry both appear.

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Official photos and the Netflix trailer show characters such as Maeve (played by Emma Mackey), headteacher Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie) and Ruby Matthews (Mimi Keene) on campus in Bristol.

Corey Moore, senior events coordinator at the University of Bristol, said: "It is always exciting working on large-scale filming productions across the University estate, but as a fan of Netflix’s Sex Education and knowing how popular it is globally, I was particularly proud to see parts of the University form key filming locations.

"With long hours and complex operations, this was a real team effort with members of Venues and Events working closely with colleagues across the University to be able to facilitate such a high-profile production."

Sex Education follows the lives of the teenagers and adults in the fictional town of Moordale as they contend with various personal dilemmas, which is often based around sexual intimacy.

Advertisement

Advertisement