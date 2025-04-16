Can’t cope without Spotify? It hasn’t always been like this ...

When Spotify goes down as it did today, you might find yourself thinking back to more reliable forms of music. Here’s a rewind to when CDs, cassettes and vinyl rocked the world.

They were ever reliable - as long as you didn’t accidentally scratch a record or snap the tape - but there was never the selection that our music apps offer now.

There was also always the pesky problem of where to store them and when to declare enough was enough and send your favourite of yesteryear to the charity shop. Ah, those young uns of today don’t even know they are born.

Here’s our nostalgic trip down a musical lane before Spotify...

Stevie Wonder arriving at London Airport with Yvonne Wright. 24th January 1974.

Yes, kids, this used to be cool. There were some very impressive vinyl collections but disc jockey Terry Dawson had one of the best - September 1967.

Jack Russell, Toby, stands guard over The Beatles section at the new HMV record store in Liverpool, at the official opening - August 1985.

Record collectors browse the stalls of vinyl records, CDs and music memorabilia at the Big Newcastle Record Fair at the student union of the University of Northumbria - March 1998.

Heading back home to wake up the neighbours after a successful shopping spree in Queen Street, Cardiff - December 1988.

This was every child’s dream - the very best children's toys for Christmas 1984. Spot the Fisher Price cassette player?

And let’s not forgot the incredible VHS! Even Mr Bean could - almost - make them work. Here’s Rowan Atkinson signing copies of a Mr Bean video at HMV music store in Oxford Street, London - 1991.