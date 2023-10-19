Channel 4 has announced the cancellation of Steph’s Packed Lunch, a daytime TV show after just three years.

Steph's Packed Lunch has been axed after just three years, Channel 4 has announced. The broadcaster said the daytime show, which is hosted by Steph McGovern, will come to an end in December.

A statement said: “With audience habits changing quicker than ever, we have to make difficult decisions about which programmes to invest in to best drive our digital-first strategy and we have decided not to recommission Steph's Packed Lunch when its existing production contract ends in December 2023.

“We remain as committed as ever to our mission to help level up the TV industry outside London and to our 50% origination out-of-London target. We will be reinvesting the budget previously committed to Steph's Packed Lunch into other nations and regions productions.”

According to reports, the cast and crew have been notified that the final programme will air in December. The show, which debuted in 2020 and is broadcast from Leeds Dock, is live and features items including showbiz interviews and news segments.

A spokesperson for production companies Expectation and Can Can said: “We’ve had over three fantastic years producing Steph’s Packed Lunch together and working with the brilliant Steph McGovern and the outstanding on-screen family of talent.

“We’re very disappointed that despite building a loyal audience we don’t get to continue brightening up 12-2 on Channel 4. Leeds didn’t have a live television community four years ago and it’s been a privilege to build a team which boasts some of the brightest, sharpest TV producers in the country.”