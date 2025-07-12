Stereophonics Cardiff review: ‘A thrilling homecoming to remember’

Handout photo issued by the Isle of Wight Festival of Stereophonics performing on the main stage at the Isle of Wight Festival. Picture date: Saturday June 21, 2025. PA Photo. Photo credit should read: Sarah Louise Bennett/Isle of Wight Festival/PA Wire | Sarah Louise Bennett/Isle of Wight Festival/PA Wire

It’s been three years since the Principality Stadium last played host to the Stereophonics on a night where they co-headlined a show with Welsh musical royalty in Tom Jones. However, in the searing Cardiff heat, last night was all about the Phonics, and they delivered a thrilling homecoming to remember.

Launching into a stirring rendition of ‘Vegas Two Times’ to kick things off, frontman Kelly Jones, donning sunglasses and a leather jacket, stepped on stage in the 30-degree heat with ice in his veins before belting out the opening verses in a red-hot start.

With a deep catalogue that has brought with it a total of 13 studio albums – eight of which became UK No.1 albums and 11 top singles in the UK charts – the hits came thick and fast in the opening salvo as a performance of ‘I Wanna Get Lost With You’ saw Jamie Morrison’s drumming serve as an early standout moment.

Following the aforementioned ‘I Wanna Get Lost With You’, Jones paused to bask in the adoration of the band’s homecoming before striking a reflective tone, admitting that he “never thought this would be possible” before an early rendition of the timeless classic ‘Have A Nice Day’ to get the crowd singing along.

Just over two months ago, the Phonics released their latest record, ‘Make em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make em’ Wait’, and treated the Principality to renditions of ‘There’s Always Going To Be Something’ and ‘Seems Like You Don’t Know Me’, which is delivered with some lively drumming from Morrison.

After a rendition of ‘Local Boy In The Photograph’, Kelly reflected on his relationship with the band’s bassist Richard Jones and brought out a ukulele, which Jones had bought for Kelly when on tour with the legendary David Bowie in the United States, leading to a stripped-back, ukulele-led start to a performance of ‘I Wouldn’t Believe Your Radio’.

The slow-burning, brooding anthem ‘Mr Writer’ followed, and as expected, it was delivered with the swagger and confident attitude that we know and love from the Phonics. ‘Mr and Mrs Smith’, a personal highlight from the set, has a spine-tingling riff that sounds even better in a stadium setting, and the track is given an extra kick thanks to an exhilarating drum solo from Morrison and the sight of balls of pyro exploding in the sky.

As the first half of the set came to a close, ‘Graffiti On The Train’ breaks off into Adam Zindani on lead guitar exchanging solos with Kelly, and ‘C’est Le Vie’ provides a shot of adrenaline to the bloodstream before a fuzzy-guitar-driven intro of ‘The Bartender and the Thief’ exploded into a full-band performance with duelling solos and Morrison’s crashing drums.

Returning to the stage on his own for the first half of the encore, Kelly erupted into a stripped-back rendition of ‘Step On My Old Size Nines’, which saw the frontman perform on his own with just an acoustic guitar in a moment that was musical heaven. With heavenly vocals and swagger in abundance, nothing more was required to make some magic on the Principality Stadium stage.

Solo renditions of ‘It Means Nothing’ and the fan-favourite ‘Handbags & Gladrags’ – a surefire contender as the best cover of all time – before the band returned for performances of ‘Traffic’ and ‘A Thousand Trees’, setting the tone for a finale of epic proportions.

As Kelly Jones performed the opening verses of the mega-hit ‘Dakota’, building a sense of anticipation and excitement, before the track erupted into a full-band performance and a mass singalong that left everyone in attendance singing their hearts out – a perfect way to close out the penultimate night of the band’s biggest stadium tour to date.