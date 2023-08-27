The Streamy Awards started off in 2009 solely for web series, but has evolved into a huge awards show that celebrates creators dominating the internet in beauty, food, gaming, comedy and more.

The Streamy Awards will return tonight (August 27), honouring the best in online video and the creators behind it. The event celebrates its 13th birthday in 2023 and will take place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, US.

Who is presenting the Streamy Awards 2023?

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by Matthew Patrick aka MatPat , creator of the Game Theorists . The American YouTuber and internet personality has more than 36 million subscribers from his combined channels.

The 36-year-old said in a statement: “Hosting the Streamy Awards is like getting to throw a party for people I admire and whose content I love, and I’m thrilled to emcee an event that means so much in the community.”

The ceremony will also include presenters Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, Drew Afualo, Delaney Rowe, Kris Collins, Pinkydoll, Anna Sitar, Brianna Chickenfry and xQc.

Who is performing at Streamy Awards 2023?

Armani White, who is nominated forSound of the Year, will take over the stage to perform a medley of his songs “BILLIE EILISH” and “SILVER TOOTH.” Dance-pop duo Icona Pop is also set to perform two tracks - their new single “Fall In Love’’ and their 2013 hit “I Love It.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Shea Couleé will also grace the Streamys’ stage, interacting with the audience throughout the night as the ceremony’s designated “crowd surfer.”

What are the Streamy Awards 2023 categories?

Overall Awards

Creator of the Year

Show of the Year

Streamer of the Year

International

Short Form

Individual Awards

Breakout Creator

Breakout Streamer

Collaboration

Creator for Social Good

Creator Product

Crossover

First Person

Just Chatting

Variety Streamer

VTuber

Music Awards

Sound of the year

Show Awards

Podcast

Scripted Series

Unscripted Series

Subject Awards

Animated

Beauty

Comedy

Commentary

Competitive Gamer

Dance

Fashion and Style

Food

Gamer

Health and Wellness

Kids and Family

Learning and Education

Lifestyle

News

Science and Engineering

Sports

Technology

Craft Awards

Cinematography

Editing

Visual and Special Effects

Writing

How to watch the Streamy Awards 2023

The Streamy Awards 2023 will air on Sunday, August 27. The ceremony starts at 6pm PT, or 9pm ET. The awards will be hosted by MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists.