As Strictly Come Dancing begins a new series, all of the judges on the show have spoken about their favourite moment from season 10 last year

Strictly Come Dancing got underway on the weekend (Saturday, September 16), with a whole host of new celebrities finding out who their partner was in a way that was very personal and special to them.

As we prepare for the first celebrities to dance this coming Saturday (September 23), we take a trip back down memory lane with judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel-Horwood revealing their one stand out dance from last year.

When asked, Shirley said: “It has got to be Hamza’s Salsa, what a surprise! The way he was flipping and throwing Jowita around like there’s no tomorrow, it was so impressive. I think that moment will go down in Strictly history.”

Anton, who used to perform on the show said: “Helen and Gorka’s couples choice dance to Mein Herr and Hamza did some numbers that were staggering, but for pure dancing and precision Helen’s was the standout moment from last year for me.

Motsi, who is the sister of Oti Mabuse kept her answer short saying: “I think the Salsa from Hamza and Jowita will remain unforgettable.”

Judges were also asked if they could only pick one favourite performance from all your series so far, what would it be, and she said: “It would be the week one Samba from Kelvin and Oti because he wasn’t meant to be on the show.

“Jamie Laing had broken his leg and then Oti got Kelvin and no one could have planned anything like that, and he comes on the floor and they just burned the floor. It was absolutely amazing!”