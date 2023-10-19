Who could be voted off on Strictly this week? Betway reveals odds after songs and dances confirmed

The odds for who could be eliminated from Strictly Come Dancing this week have been revealed by Betway. This comes just days after Jody and Jowita were the latest couple to be voted off.

Betway spokesman Chad Yeomans, said: “For the first time in this series Annabel’s place in the show looks to be under genuine threat as our latest figures show punters think her time may be up. Last week, the 57-year-old was a relatively safe 25/1 to be eliminated.”

“But this week we have seen a flurry of bets and she is currently a much shorter 6/1 to go on Sunday. Annabel is set to dance the Charleston on Saturday night to ‘Ladies Night’ by Kool & The Gang, and there is definitely some doubt about whether she can pull it off.”

“There are three contestants with shorter odds than Annabel to be eliminated, but there are potentially reasons to be optimistic on each of those. Zara (6/4) has an American Smooth to ‘Can’t Fight The Moonlight’ which could be a great dance for her.

“Adam (2/1) was great last week, and he and dance partner Luba get the couple’s choice this week. Eddie (2/1) will benefit from the usual bounce after a bottom-2 placing last week and Karen does a mean Samba!”

Strictly Come Dancing - Next Elimination Odds

Tess Daly STrictly come dancing