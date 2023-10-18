Telling news your way
Register
BREAKING
Greta Thunberg detained by police at London oil summit protest
Emirates flight held at Manchester Airport after 'bomb threat'
Hundreds killed in air strike on Gaza hospital
Woman injured after being mauled by own dog in latest XL bully attack
Labour promises to end England's badger cull if elected
Tory MP Peter Bone loses whip over bullying and sexual misconduct

Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Week five songs and dances confirmed including Amanda and Giovanni’s Cha Cha

We are about to enter week five of Strictly Come Dancing. Here’s all the songs and dances you can expect this weekend

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Strictly Come Dancing is in full flow now, and we are set to enter week five of the BBC One dance competition. Week four unfortunately saw Jody Cundy and partner Jowita Przystał  bow out of the competition.

Week four also saw no themed week, and more 10s awarded, after the first of this year’s series was handed out in week three. Leyton Williams made history with the earliest 10 for a Cha Cha in Strictly history.

There are some absolute bangers in store this week with songs from Madonna, Backstreet Boys, Jamiroquai, Selena Gomez, Frank Sinatra and many more.

Most Popular

Strictly Come Dancing confirmed songs and dances - week 5

  • Adam and Luba: Couple’s Choice to ‘Backstreet Boys Medley’ by Backstreet Boys
  • Amanda and Giovanni: Cha Cha to ‘Canned Heat’ by Jamiroquai
  • Annabel and Johannes: Charleston to ‘Ladies Night’ by Kool & The Gang
  • Angela R and Kai: Argentine Tango to ‘Tanguera’ by Sexteto Mayor
  • Angela S and Carlos: American Smooth to ‘Cherish’ by Madonna
  • Bobby and Dianne: Viennese Waltz to ‘golden hour’ by JVKE
  • Eddie and Karen: Samba to ‘Calm Down’ by Rema ft. Selena Gomez
  • Ellie and Vito: Paso Doble to ‘Insomnia’ by Faithless
  • Krishnan and Lauren: Quickstep to ‘The Lady Is A Tramp’ by Frank Sinatra
  • Layton and Nikita: Salsa to ‘Quimbara’ by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz
  • Nigel and Katya: Foxtrot to ‘I Just Want To Make Love To You’ by Etta James
  • Zara and Graziano: American Smooth to ‘Can’t Fight The Moonlight’ by LeAnn Rimes
Related topics:BBC OneMadonnaHistory