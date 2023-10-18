Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Week five songs and dances confirmed including Amanda and Giovanni’s Cha Cha
We are about to enter week five of Strictly Come Dancing. Here’s all the songs and dances you can expect this weekend
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Strictly Come Dancing is in full flow now, and we are set to enter week five of the BBC One dance competition. Week four unfortunately saw Jody Cundy and partner Jowita Przystał bow out of the competition.
Week four also saw no themed week, and more 10s awarded, after the first of this year’s series was handed out in week three. Leyton Williams made history with the earliest 10 for a Cha Cha in Strictly history.
Advertisement
Advertisement
There are some absolute bangers in store this week with songs from Madonna, Backstreet Boys, Jamiroquai, Selena Gomez, Frank Sinatra and many more.
Strictly Come Dancing confirmed songs and dances - week 5
- Adam and Luba: Couple’s Choice to ‘Backstreet Boys Medley’ by Backstreet Boys
- Amanda and Giovanni: Cha Cha to ‘Canned Heat’ by Jamiroquai
- Annabel and Johannes: Charleston to ‘Ladies Night’ by Kool & The Gang
- Angela R and Kai: Argentine Tango to ‘Tanguera’ by Sexteto Mayor
- Angela S and Carlos: American Smooth to ‘Cherish’ by Madonna
- Bobby and Dianne: Viennese Waltz to ‘golden hour’ by JVKE
- Eddie and Karen: Samba to ‘Calm Down’ by Rema ft. Selena Gomez
- Ellie and Vito: Paso Doble to ‘Insomnia’ by Faithless
- Krishnan and Lauren: Quickstep to ‘The Lady Is A Tramp’ by Frank Sinatra
- Layton and Nikita: Salsa to ‘Quimbara’ by Johnny Pacheco and Celia Cruz
- Nigel and Katya: Foxtrot to ‘I Just Want To Make Love To You’ by Etta James
- Zara and Graziano: American Smooth to ‘Can’t Fight The Moonlight’ by LeAnn Rimes