Strictly Come Dancing 2023: Week four songs and dances confirmed including Bobby & Dianne’s tango
We are about to enter week four of Strictly Come Dancing. Here’s all the songs and dances you can expect this weekend
Strictly Come Dancing is in full flow now, and we are set to enter week four of the popular BBC One dance competition.
Week three unfortunately saw Nikita Kanda and partner Gorka Marquez bow out of the competition. Week three also saw movie week, but for week four, there is no particular theme.
But will we see any further 10s awarded, after the first of this year’s series was handed out last weekend? Despite not having a themed week, as previously mentioned, there are some absolute bangers in store with songs from Fleetwood Mac, Calum Scott, Leona Lewis, David Bowie, Tom Jones and much more.
Strictly Come Dancing confirmed songs and dances - week 4
- Adam and Luba: Waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers
- Amanda and Giovanni: Foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac
- Annabel and Johannes: Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man
- Angela R and Kai: Rumba to Rise Like A Phoenix by Conchita Wurst
- Angela S and Carlos: Viennese Waltz to You Are The Reason by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis
- Bobby and Dianne: Tango to Fashion by David Bowie
- Eddie and Karen: American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones
- Ellie and Vito: Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow
- Jody and Jowita: Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini
- Krishnan and Lauren: Paso Doble to By The Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers
- Layton and Nikita: Cha Cha to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston
- Nigel and Katya: Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo
- Zara and Graziano: Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee