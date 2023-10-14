Strictly Come Dancing is back on TV tonight as more celebrities look to take one more step towards lifting the coveted glitterball trophy

Strictly Come Dancing is well underway as we enter the fourth week of the popular BBC One dance show. Despite not being a themed week, there’s still plenty of good songs and dances coming.

Week three also saw movie week, but for week four, there is no particular theme. But will we see any further 10s awarded, after the first of this year’s series was handed out last weekend?

Despite not having a themed week, as previously mentioned, there are some absolute bangers in store with songs from Fleetwood Mac, Calum Scott, Leona Lewis, David Bowie, Tom Jones and much more.

The songs and dances for week four are:

Adam and Luba: Waltz to I Wonder Why by Curtis Stigers

Amanda and Giovanni: Foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac

Annabel and Johannes: Jive to Feel It Still by Portugal. The Man

Angela R and Kai: Rumba to Rise Like A Phoenix by Conchita Wurst

Angela S and Carlos: Viennese Waltz to You Are The Reason by Calum Scott & Leona Lewis

Bobby and Dianne: Tango to Fashion by David Bowie

Eddie and Karen: American Smooth to Sex Bomb by Tom Jones

Ellie and Vito: Samba to Copacabana by Barry Manilow

Jody and Jowita: Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini

Krishnan and Lauren: Paso Doble to By The Way by Red Hot Chili Peppers

Layton and Nikita: Cha Cha to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston

Nigel and Katya: Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo

Zara and Graziano: Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee

What time is Strictly Come Dancing on tonight?

You can watch the fourth week of Strictly Come Dancing at 6:30pm on BBC One. The show will be on for two hours, finishing at 8:30pm and then Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel will be on.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing last week?

It was the end of Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez Strictly Come Dancing’s journey for 2023. They were involved in the dance-off for the second week running despite people predicting they would go far.