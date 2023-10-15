Another couple is set to leave Strictly Come Dancing tonight - here’s when and who is at risk

The quality on show on Strictly Come Dancing is vastly improving as we waltzed into the fourth week of the show last night (October 14). Unfortunately for avid fans there was no themed week.

There was history made by West End star Leyton Williams, who alongside his professional dance partner, Nikita Kuzmin, danced to Million Dollar Bill by Whitney Houston. They made history by scoring the earliest ever 10 for a Cha Cha.

Elsewhere, Adam Thomas and his partner Luba Mushtuk got their highest score of the series so far, scoring a very impressive 32 with their Waltz, landing themselves second behind Leyton and Nikita.

Tonight will see the results show, where unfortunately another couple will have to leave the show for good. It will be the third couple to leave after Les Dennis and Nancy Xu were the first to leave, with Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez the latest to depart.

This week could spell trouble for Jody Cundy and reigning champion Jowita Przystal, who failed to impress with their Salsa, scoring a lowly 19, a farcry from week three where they scored 26 with an American Smooth.

What time is the Strictly vote off tonight?

The results show is set to air tonight (Sunday, October 15), at 7:15pm, and will last for 45 minutes until 8pm. The show will also feature a dance-off from two at risk couples and the judges will choose to save one, who will go on to dance next week.

Strictly week four scoreboard

Nikita and Leyton: Cha Cha - 37

Nigel and Katya: Salsa - 33

Adam and Luba: Waltz - 32

Amanda and Giovanni: Foxtrot - 31

Angela and Kai: Zumba - 31

Bobby and Dianne: Tango - 30

Annabel and Johannes: Jive - 29

Krishnan and Lauren: Pasa - 28

Angela and Carlos: V. Waltz - 28

Zara and Graziano: V. Waltz - 28

Ellie and Vito: Samba - 28

Eddie and Karen: A. Smooth - 24