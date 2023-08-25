Strictly Come Dancing may have suffered a huge blow as one the stars on the upcoming season has been hit with a vicious illness

Strictly Come Dancing has been thrown into chaos as one star set to appear on the upcoming series - which starts in just a matter of weeks - has come down with a horrible illness.

Just weeks before the launch show on September 23, Amanda Abbington, told fans that she had ‘vicious’ food poisoning. Taking to her Instagram Story on Thursday, the Sherlock star asked followers for health advice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Over a black background, she wrote: "Food poisoning. Particularly vicious one. Any tips on how to feel back to normal [would be] greatly appreciated”, signing the message off with two sick face emojis and praying hands.

It’s unknown if he food poisoning will derail the show, but it’s a double blow for Strictly as her co-star, former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas recently announced he had been diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

Announcing the news, the Waterloo Road star wrote: "The reason I signed up to Strictly is because I just want to be able to move again, get fit and do it, all with a smile on my face!

"It really couldn’t have come at a better time I’m a firm believer of everything happening for a reason, and I know the journey I’ve been on was meant to happen, to never take small things in life for granted!