Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake is set to return to UK theatre's with an eight-week season at London's Sadler's Wells.

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake is set to return to theatre's across the UK for its '30th Anniversary Tour'. The production - which is a reinvention of Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet - made a huge splash when it premiered almost 30 years ago.

Swan Lake - presented by the New Adventures theatre company - will kick off its UK tour at the Theatre Royal in Plymouth from November 11 until November 16 before visiting The Lowry, Salford from November 19 until November 30. Speaking on the 30th Anniversary Tour, Bourne said: “When our Swan Lake was premiered nearly 30 years ago it created a sensation that none of us could have predicted.

"I think we knew that we had a good idea but could never have dreamt of the impact it would have on all of us, our audiences and the wider dance world. I have seen over those 30 years how this production has continued to change lives, create new audiences and inspire young dancers.

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake has collected over thirty international accolades including the Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and three Tony Awards for Best Director of a Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Here's everything fans need to know about the production including UK dates, casting information and when tickets will go on sale.

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake UK dates 2024/25

New Adventures has only confirmed a handful of dates for Swan Lake's return to the theatres but more show's will be announced soon. Here's the list of UK dates for Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake so far.

November 11-16: Plymouth , Theatre Royal

Theatre Royal November 19-30: Salford , The Lowry

The Lowry December 3 - January 26 2025: London, Sadler's Wells

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake full cast list

According to the New Adventures website, the full cast list for Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake will 'be announced soon'. Keep checking back to this page to find the cast list once confirmed.

When will tickets go on sale for Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake?

Tickets for the production at Salford's The Lowry will go on sale from January 19 via The Lowry website.

For tickets to see Swan Lake at Sadler's Wells in London, members will be able to have priority access from 10am on January 19. General public on sale starts at 10am on Friday January 26. All tickets can be purchased from the Sadler's Wells website.