The band have said they are “thrilled” that the show will be touring 30 cities

They are one of the most popular and well-known boybands in the UK - and also possibly the world - so it’s no surprise that Take That are about to have a film and a theatre show dedicated to them.

It’s been almost three decades since the release of the band’s first UK number one single, Pray, which was released in 1993, and to mark the occasion a theatre show all about the band and some of their best loved music is set to tour the UK next year.

The show will be called Greatest Days, which of course fans will recognise as being very close to another one of the band’s hit songs Greatest Day.

So, just what is the theatre show about, when are the tour dates, and how can you get tickets?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen of Take That say they can’t wait for Greatest Days Musical.

What is the Greatest Days Musical?

The new theatre production will mark 30 years since Take That’s first UK number one single, Pray, and will feature 15 of Take That’s greatest hits.

Previously titled The Band, the show broke box office records and delighted audiences around the United Kingdom when it performed from 2017 to 2019, including on London’s West End.

With a book by award-winning playwright Tim Firth, the tour start date will coincide with the summer 2023 release of the official movie version of this musical which stars Aisling Bea and Jayde Adams.

What is the Greatest Days Musical about?

The musical follows a group of five best friends in the 1990’s who are obsessed with their favourite boy band, Take That.

The girls then reunite more than 20 years later with a plan to see their favourite musicians perform one last time in what promises to be the Greatest Days of their lives.

The cast and creative team for the theatre show are to be revealed

What are the Greatest Days Musical tour dates?

The new tour, produced by Adam Kenwright, will open on Friday 5 May in Bromley, before moving on to Manchester, Newcastle, Woking, Sheffield, Cardiff, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Wolverhampton and Cheltenham.

The full tour dates known as present are:

5 to 13 May 2023: Churchill Theatre, Bromley

16 to 27 May 2023: Palace Theatre, Manchester

29 May to 3 June 2023: Theatre Royal, Newcastle

5 to 10 June 2023: New Victoria Theatre, Woking

12 to 17 June 2023: Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield

27 June to 1 July 2023: Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

3 to 8 July 2023: Milton Keynes Theatre

10 to 15 July 2023: Empire Theatre, Liverpool

17 to 22 July 2023: Grand Theatre, Wolverhampton

24 to 30 July 2023: Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Additional 2023 and 2024 dates are also set to be announced for Blackpool, Glasgow, Bristol, Nottingham, Edinburgh, Southampton, Truro, Leeds, Leicester and Birmingham.

We’ll update this article with more information about the full tour dates as soon as we have it.

What have Take That said about the Greatest Days Musical?

Take That have released a short statement about the musical, in which they said they “couldn’t wait” to bring it to the stage.

They said: "We are so thrilled that this new production now titled Greatest Days is launching next year.

“We had an enormous amount of fun working on the original version and can’t wait to help bring this new production to over 30 cities across the UK and Ireland from May 2023."

How do you get tickets to the Greatest Days Musical?

Tickets for the Greatest Days Musical are set to go on sale in September, October and November 2022, depending on the venue.

We’ll update this article with more information about how you can buy tickets when it’s available.

How can I find out more information about the Greatest Days Musical?

For more information, please visit the official Greatest Days Musical website .

Who are Take That?

Take That are one of the UK’s best loved boy bands, who formed in Manchester in 1990.

The group currently consists of three members; Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The original line-up also featured Jason Orange and Robbie Williams.

The group have had 28 top 40 singles and 17 top 5 singles on the UK Singles Chart, 12 of which have reached number one, including Back for Good, Patience and Greatest Day. They have also had eight number one albums on the UK Albums Chart.

Internationally, the band have had 56 number one singles and 39 number one albums.

They have received eight Brit Awards, including Best British Group and Best British Live Act. In 2012 they also received an Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.