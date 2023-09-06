There’s only a few weeks to go until the release of Taylor Swift’s latest re-record, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

After much anticipation, Taylor Swift confirmed the r elease date for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) last month. Fans have been waiting for the date to be confirmed ever since the re-records began in 2021 with the release of Fearless (TV).

Swift announced the 1989 (TV) release date at the final Eras Tour show in the US, confirming to Los Angeles fans that the album, which includes songs like ‘Shake It Off’ and ‘Blank Space’, was on its way. Prior to the announcement, Swift donned a stunning blue dress for her performance of Speak Now (TV) hit ‘Enchanted’ and the background of her website turned into a cascade of seagulls - an image Swifties know ‘All Too Well’ as they feature on the original album’s artwork.

After Swift started the process of re-recording her back catalogue, each of her re-recorded albums had at least two new features. Across “Fearless TV”, “Speak Now TV” and “Red TV”, Hayley Williams, Phoebe Bridgers, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, Chris Stapleton, Fall Out Boy and Ed Sheeran appear on Swift’s vault tracks.

According to new research by Bettingexpert , a number of A-list stars could feature on 1989 (Taylor’s Version). But who are the stars in question? Here’s everything you need to know.

Taylor Swift 1989 (Taylor’s Version) - who could feature on the re-record?

Selena Gomez and Harry Styles could feature on Taylor Swift’s latest re-record, 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

According to the latest odds, the following stars could potentially feature on 1989 (Taylor’s Version):

Selena Gomez - 1.33

Harry Styles - 2.0

Ryan Adams - 2.50

Halsey - 4.0

Lorde - 5.0

Speaking about a potential Selena Gomez feature, a Bettingexpert spokesperson said: “Selena Gomez has been one of the most prominent pop music artists of the last decade, which is why it is surprising that Swift and Gomez, who have been known to be friends for years, have not yet found an opportunity to collaborate on a song.

“However, Gomez did appear in Swift’s star-studded video for 1989’s Bad Blood, and she was her date to the 2016 Grammy Awards where Swift won her second album of the year trophy for 1989, which is why she would be the perfect choice for a 1989 feature.”