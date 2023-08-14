Pop sensation Taylor Swift earns an estimated £6.7m a month in royalties thanks to her three re-recorded albums.

Taylor Swift, known for hits including ‘Anti-Hero’ and ‘Love Story’, is estimated to earn around £6.7m in royalties every month from her three re-recorded albums. Following the singer’s 2019 dispute over her master recordings, to reclaim ownership of her music, she began re-recording and releasing her earlier catalogue.

Experts at KingCasinoBonus.uk analysed Spotify data to determine how much Taylor Swift potentially earns in royalties from her re-recorded albums, with the total coming to an estimated £6,738,785. Streaming services pay artists on a ‘pay per stream’ basis, meaning for every song stream, Taylor Swift will earn £0.0063 in royalties.

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) was the first album to be re-recorded by the star and receives an estimated £597,263 in royalties a month. Initially released in 2008, the re-recorded version was released on 9 April 2021 and has so far received 2,559,699,885 streams, meaning it has earned an estimated total of £16,126,109 in royalties.

Red (Taylor’s Version) was the second album to be re-recorded and receives an estimated £1,106,924 in royalties a month. Initially released in 2012, the re-recorded version was released on 12th November 2021 and has received over 3,514,044,437 streams on Spotify, earning an estimated total of £22,138,480 in royalties.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is the most recent release, and despite only being out for just over one month, it has received an estimated £5,034,598 in royalties. Initially released in 2010, the album was released 7 July and has received 799,142,464 streams since then.

All three re-recorded albums topped the Billboard 200 charts, debuting at the number one spot. Furthermore, all 22 tracks from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) entered the Billboard Hot 100.

Commenting on this data, Ionut Marin, chief editor for KingCasinoBonus.uk, said: "Taylor Swift has an army of fans globally, so it is no surprise that her re-recordings receive an astronomical number of streams, earning her millions in royalties. She has the potential to become the first female artist to hit a net worth of $1 billion.