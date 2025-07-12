This is your chance to be on reality TV.

Most of us have watched reality TV and either thought ‘I could do that’ or ‘I wish I could do that’ . . . well, you’ve now got a chance to take part in some of the UK’s best loved shows as many of them are currently seaking participants to take part in future series.

Keep reading to find out all the shows which you can apply to be on right now, including classic game shows and popular dating shows. We’ve also got all the important links to the application forms so you can apply in just a few clicks.

We’ve included the date that applications close for each of the shows too - but TV bosses have the right to change the application date at any time, so if you see the name of a show you fancy in the list below we suggest you don’t delay in submitting your application.

I Kissed a Girl

I Kissed a Girl is hosted by Dannii Minogue. | BBC / Two Four Broadcast Ltd.

Applications for the second series of BBC’s hit lesbian dating show opened around a month ago, and they’ll remain open for around another month.

The application website states: “I Kissed a Girl is coming back for a second series! Dannii Minogue is back to play cupid! Are you a single queer girl looking for love? Are you ready for a summer of romance in Italy? Free to travel in September 2025?'

Applications are due to close on Friday August 15.

Love is Blind

Love Is Blind UK hosts Matt and Emma Willis. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The debut UK series of Netflix’s hit dating show Love is Blind won the affections of fans across the country last year, and a second season will air later this year.

Obviously anticipating the second outing to be just as successful as the first, a third has already been announced. If you are single and looking for love, you can apply to be on Love is Blind UK series 3.

The Love Is Blind application form is live and the closing date is also Friday August 15.

First Dates

First Dates host Fred Siriex.

First Dates, the BAFTA-winning dating series, is filming for future series this year. Fred Sirieix will be back and ready to guide the couples as they meet for the very first time on the ultimate first date.

The closing date isn’t stated, so if you want to have a date in the First Dates restaurant then sign up now.

The Honesty Box

Geordie Shore's Vicky Pattison and Married At First Sight's Lucinda Light host Honesty Box. Photo by Instagram/@vickypattison. | Instagram/@vickypattison

After series one of dating show The Honesty Box broke viewing records for Channel 4, bosses are looking for people who wish to take part in a potential second series of the dating show. If you fancy putting the old adage ‘honesty really is the best policy’ to the test then apply to be on The Honesty Box now. No closing date is given.

Tipping Point

Tipping Point host Ben Shephard. Picture: ITV.

ITV are searching for “fun, confident people who enjoy quizzing and are willing to put their wits to the test” and take on the iconic machine in the hope of winning it's jackpot, according to the broadcaster’s website.

You may be in with a chance of winning thousands of pounds.

Apply to be on Tipping Point here. Applications are open until Friday August 15.

The 1% Club

Lee Mack hosts The 1% Club. Photo: ITV | ITV

Applications for the fifth series of ITV’s popular Saturday night quiz show The 1% Club, fronted by Lee Mack, are now open.

Applications for series five opened back on Friday February 21, and they’re open for a while longer, with the website stating: “This show is all about how people’s brains work rather than what you learnt at school. Because of this, people of any age or background should have an equal chance of making it into The 1% Club.

'We encourage people from all ethnic backgrounds, sexuality and those who are D/deaf and/ or disabled to apply as we want to show a true representation of the UK. If you need special assistance in order to complete this application, please contact [email protected].”

Applications are due to close on Friday September 26.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?

Jeremy Clarkson on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? | Stellify Media

Applications are now open for the next series of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? with producers on the look out to find new contestants to sit down opposite Jeremy Clarkson and face 15 questions in the bid to become a millionaire.

You can apply to be on Who Wants to be a Millionaire until Friday November 7.

Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly

Dog trainer Graeme Hall on Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly. | C5

If you’ve got a misbehaved pooch at home you may like to appear on the next series of Channel 5’s Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly. Dog trainer Graeme Hall will be on hand to help you if you apply to be on Dogs Behaving (Very) Badly.

The Channel 5 website states anybody wanting to apply for the show in order to get Graeme’s help for their dog’s bad behaviour, should contact the production team on email at [email protected] or phone on 02075 987 365. No closing date has been given.

Big Brother

AJ Odudu and Will Best will once again be hosting Big Brother.

After another succcessful celebrity version aired earlier this year, there will be another civilian series airing on ITV later this year. It’s still not too late to be one of the 2025 housemates, either.

The website reads: “We want to hear from the UK's most interesting, funny and stand-out characters from all walks of life. Clever tasks, nail-biting nominations and live evictions - have you got what it takes to be crowned the winner?”

Apply to be on Big Brother 2025 online now. An application deadline is not stated.

The Apprentice

Lord Alan Sugar in The Apprentice | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin

Applications for the next series of The Apprentice, series 20, closed earlier this year, but Lord Sugar and the BBC are already looking forward to 2027. Applicants for series 21, which is scheduled to air in early 2027, are being invited now. Apply to be on The Apprentice from now until Sunday January 11 2026.

Countdown

Susie Dent on Countdown. | Channel 4

Channel 4 are on the lookout for contestants to appear on game show Countdown. Spo, if you fancy putting your maths and english skills to the test, take a look at the Countdown application form. No closing date has been given.

The Chase

Bradley Walsh, presenter of The Chase. | ITV

ITV are looking for contestants who think they’ve got what it takes to beat the chaser for an upcoming series of The Chase, with filming due to take place later this year. Apply to be on The Chase right here. No closing date is given.

Sort Your Life Out

Stacey Solomon and the rest of the team from the hit BBC TV show, 'Sort Your Life Out'. (PHOTO BY: BBC/Optomen Television Ltd)

Organising queen Stacey Solomon will be back with another series of Sort Your Life Out, so if you want some help getting the order back in your home then you can register your interest in Sort Your Life Out on the BBC website right now. No closing date is given.

Location, Location Location

Property experts Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer host Location, Location, Location.

Kirstie and Phil are looking for home buyers that could benefit from their years of expert help and guidance. If you’re a house hunter struggling to find that perfect property, then apply for the next series of Location, Location, Location now. No closing date is given.