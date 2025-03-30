1923: When is the next episode of the Yellowstone prequel out? How to watch Paramount series and how many episodes are left

David George
By David George

Senior digital reporter

2 minutes ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Dutton family's struggles continue in season two of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, as they face an onslaught from both nature and their enemies.

Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) is still trying to make his way back to Montana, despite Sheriff McDowell (Robert Patrick) warning him to stay away. Meanwhile, his pregnant wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), arrives in Chicago after working as a waitress on a train from New York.

She was left without money or belongings after a traumatic incident that left her unconscious.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

1923 serves as the second Yellowstone prequel, following 1883 (released in 2021) and set before the events of the modern-day Yellowstone. The show also boasts a cast with superstars like Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren, playing Jacob and Cara Dutton respectively.

Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford both star in Yellowstone prequel 1923.Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford both star in Yellowstone prequel 1923.
Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford both star in Yellowstone prequel 1923. | Getty Images for Paramount+

With only three episodes remaining this season, there's still plenty of drama left to unfold. Here's what to know about the rest of 1923 season two.

When is the next episode out?

New episodes premiere on Sundays on Paramount+ at 5pm. Episode six, titled The Mountain Teeth of Monster, will be available today (Sunday, March 30), at 5pm GMT+1 - the clocks went forward last night, remember. Season two began streaming on February 23, with episodes releasing weekly.

Season one is also available on Paramount+, but unlike Yellowstone, 1923 is only accessible via the streaming service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While Paramount+ has not released the full season two schedule, the season is expected to consist of eight episodes, according to reports from Collider and Forbes. The remaining release dates are:

Episode six (The Mountain Teeth of Monster): March 30

Episode seven: April 6

Episode eight: April 13

The first five episodes of season two are already available on Paramount+.

Related topics:Paramount+

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice