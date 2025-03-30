Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Dutton family's struggles continue in season two of 1923, the Yellowstone prequel, as they face an onslaught from both nature and their enemies.

Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar) is still trying to make his way back to Montana, despite Sheriff McDowell (Robert Patrick) warning him to stay away. Meanwhile, his pregnant wife, Alexandra (Julia Schlaepfer), arrives in Chicago after working as a waitress on a train from New York.

She was left without money or belongings after a traumatic incident that left her unconscious.

1923 serves as the second Yellowstone prequel, following 1883 (released in 2021) and set before the events of the modern-day Yellowstone. The show also boasts a cast with superstars like Harrison Ford and Dame Helen Mirren, playing Jacob and Cara Dutton respectively.

Dame Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford both star in Yellowstone prequel 1923. | Getty Images for Paramount+

With only three episodes remaining this season, there's still plenty of drama left to unfold. Here's what to know about the rest of 1923 season two.

When is the next episode out?

New episodes premiere on Sundays on Paramount+ at 5pm. Episode six, titled The Mountain Teeth of Monster, will be available today (Sunday, March 30), at 5pm GMT+1 - the clocks went forward last night, remember. Season two began streaming on February 23, with episodes releasing weekly.

Season one is also available on Paramount+, but unlike Yellowstone, 1923 is only accessible via the streaming service.

While Paramount+ has not released the full season two schedule, the season is expected to consist of eight episodes, according to reports from Collider and Forbes. The remaining release dates are:

Episode six (The Mountain Teeth of Monster): March 30

Episode seven: April 6

Episode eight: April 13

The first five episodes of season two are already available on Paramount+.