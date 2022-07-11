Channel 4 medical docuseries 24 Hours in A&E returns to Nottingham for its latest season

24 Hours in A&E follows patients and doctors at a busy accident and emergency department in a Nottingham hospital.

The series sees patients as they are treated for all manner of injuries and ailments by a team of determined NHS staff.

Over the years the show has been filmed at several different hospitals across the UK but retained the same format which shows the busy and intense atmosphere of life in A&E.

Where is 24 Hours in A&E filmed?

The series was originally filmed at King’s College Hospital in Camberwell, South London, but filming moved for the seventh season.

For season seven, which aired in autumn 2014, filming took place at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, Wandsworth.

Dr Phil Moss, Consultant in Emergency Medicine at St George’s, said: “24 Hours in A&E has been an incredible experience for St George’s.

“It has been a privilege to have hosted such a hugely popular documentary series since 2014 which gives the public an inside view into the everyday life of working in a busy south London emergency department.”

Production stayed at St George’s for several seasons, but in 2021 Channel 4 announced that filming would move again.

Season 26 and 27 of 24 Hours in A&E were filmed at the Queen’s Medical Centre in Nottingham.

It is one of the busiest Major Trauma Centres in the UK and a part of Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust.

Season 24 and 25 were filmed in London but edited in the north, as production was gradually moved out of London.

Dr Keith Girling, Medical Director at Nottingham University Hospitals said: “Our Emergency Department treats over 600 patients every day, so there will be plenty of interesting patient and staff stories to watch.

“This will give us a real opportunity to show the dedication, passion and skill of our teams and the care and kindness shown to our emergency patients.”

How is 24 Hours in A&E filmed?

The documentary series is all unscripted - not in the Made in Chelsea sense - in the case of 24 Hours in A&E everything you see is real.

The show is filmed 24 hours a day for 28 days, using 70 cameras and 80 microphones which are placed throughout the Queen’s Medical Centre A&E department.

The cameras capture the goings on of the department without interfering in the care that patients receive.

Filming in hospitals is no mean feat, and explicit consent must be gained from those who will be featured before filming can take place.

For the series, consultants spot patients across the A&E departments that they think would be interesting to film and producers will then approach the patients and ask for their consent to film them.

Patients would have further opportunity to refuse the footage that has been taken of them being aired - in most cases they would see the footage first.

All members of staff were also asked if they were happy to be filmed, either in the background or in a more in depth role.

