These are some of the best and popular Korean dramas on Netflix right now.

As the night gets cosy after a hard day at work, it’s tempting to dive into the exciting world of Korean shows on Netflix . There are so many to choose from that it can be hard to decide which one to start. But don’t worry, because we’ve made a list of the best K-dramas that will take you to a world of feelings, laughter, and love.

As you sink into your cosy sofa you begin to scan the list, wondering which drama will catch your heart tonight. The beauty of K-dramas is their capacity to appeal to a wide range of preferences - be it a joyful romantic comedy that gives you butterflies, or a suspenseful thriller that has you on the edge of your seat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the return of heartthrob Jung Hae-in with a second season of mini series D.P. and the highly anticipated second season of The Uncanny Counter , which fans have been eagerly waiting for since its smashing debut in 2021, there is no better time to catch up on your favourite K-drama series.

The best K-drama on Netflix right now

The Uncanny Counter Season 2 (released on July 29)

After a two-year wait, fans of the thriller drama can now heave a sigh of relief now that The Uncanny Counter returns for its second season. The supernatural mystery comedy-drama, directed by Yoo Seon-don, continues the story of the group of Counters who catch evil spirits from the afterlife who have come in search of immortality.

This time, the gang will be joined by new members as they fight bigger evils coming their way. The show stars Cho Kyeong-kyu, Yoo Joon-sang, Kim Se-jeong, Yeom Hye-ran, Ahn Suk-hwan, and Yoo In-soo in the lead roles.

Episode one and two are currently available for streaming with subsequent two episodes being released every week.

D.P. Season 2 (released on July 28)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jung Hae-in and Koo Kyo-hwan return as the unlikely duo An Jun-ho and Han Ho-yeol, a couple of soldiers in the Deserter Pursuit unit - which is charged with tracking down South Korean men who attempt to avoid mandatory military service - in the highly anticipated Season 2 of K-drama D.P .

When we return to eccentric corporal Jun-ho and rookie Ho-yeol, they are still reeling from the tragic incident that concludes Season 1. The tables are turned during the course of Season 2’s six episodes, as they return to duty, hunting down more defectors. One of the chasers suddenly becomes one of the pursued.

A promotional still from The Uncanny Encounter

Episodes one to six are available on Netflix.

King The Land (released on June 17)

King the Land is the story of two people who appear to have nothing in common, but fate collides to connect their lives. Gu Won (Lee Joon-Ho) is the future heir of the prestigious King Group, distinguished by his unique traits, whereas Cheon Sa-Rang (Lim Yoon-A) comes from a middle-class family with a single ambition: to work at the famed King Hotel. Sa-Rang’s dreams come true when she gets a job at the hotel, and she manages to gain permanent employment there through her unwavering determination.

Gu Won, on the other hand, reluctantly endeavours to grasp the complexities of the hotel industry at his father’s request. However, his plain demeanour and no-nonsense attitude led to his dismissal. In the midst of their lives, Gu Hwa-Ran (Kim Sun-Young), Gu Won’s ambitious sister who aspires to take over as the heir to the family’s business empire, comes into the picture.

South Korean actor Jung Hae-in returns in D.P.’s second season (Photo by Jung Yeon-je / AFP) (Photo by JUNG YEON-JE/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Episodes one to 14 are available on Netflix with the final two episodes being aired on August 5 and August 6.

See You in My 19th Life (released on June 17)

Ban Ji Eum possesses a unique ability: she can recall memories from all of her previous life. Ban Ji Eum has been spending her lives carefully for about a thousand years, repeating her reincarnation. After her previous life is cut short by a horrific tragedy, she sets out in her current existence to reunite with the individuals from her past life.

This fantasy drama, See You In My 19th Life stars Hye-Sun Shin, Ahn Bo-Hyun, and Ha Yoon-kyun.

Episodes one through 12 are available on Netflix.

Bloodhounds (released on June 9)

The Bloodhounds series, which stars Woo Do-hwan and Lee Sang-yi, follows Kim Geon-woo (Woo) and Hong Woo-jin (Lee), two promising young boxers. The Covid-19 pandemic has dashed their career ambitions and bankrupted countless small company owners, including Geon-woo’s mother Yoon So-yeon (Yoon Yoo-sun).

Advertisement

Advertisement

When powerful loan sharks disguised as the Smile Capital company take advantage of So-yeon’s financial destitution by tricking her into an unfair contract, then destroy her shop and threaten her person when she fails to deliver money she cannot possibly earn, Geon-woo and Woo-jin choose to fight rather than flee. The issue is that Smile Capital’s CEO, Kim Myeong-gil (Park Sung-woong), is a vicious criminal with an insatiable appetite for pain.