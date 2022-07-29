8 Out of 10 Cats returns for season 23 - the first series without regular team captain Sean Lock

Comedy quiz show 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown has been one of Channel 4’s most popular shows since it first aired in 2012.

The mashup between panel show 8 Out of 10 Cats and the words and numbers competition Countdown has proved to be a runaway success.

Jon Richardson, Rachel Riley, Jimmy Carr, and Susie Dent return for season 23

Jimmy Carr and many of the main presenters will return for the new season, and roster of comedians will join them over the series.

When is the release date of season 23, who is in the cast, and who will replace comedy legend Sean Lock? This is everything you need to know:

Who is in the cast of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown season 23?

Jimmy Carr will be back to host the show, delivering a slew of jibes to the rest of the cast and doing his best to distract them during the 30 second countdowns.

Carr is best known for his quirky laugh, distaste for taxes, and more recently controversial jokes in his Netflix specials.

Countdown’s mathematician Rachel Riley will also be in the new season - Rachel and Jimmy have developed a strong back and forth over previous seasons of the show.

Dictionary Corner’s Susie Dent will be in her rightful place going into season 23. Susie celebrated 30 years on Countdown last month, and has now been on Cats Does Countdown for a decade.

Joe Wilkinson and Richard Ayoade will take on Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont in the season premiere

Jon Richardson is returning as the awkward and pedantic team captain, though it is not clear if he will feature in every episode of the series.

In the season premiere, Jon will be joined by his wife and fellow comedian Lucy Beaumont. Her presence may undermine the jokes Jimmy usually levels at Jon about him being unlucky in love.

Guests featuring on Dictionary Corner alongside Susie Dent will include Finlay Christie, Huge Davies, and Rachel Parris.

Who will replace Sean Lock?

Sean Lock recorded all six episodes for season 22 before he died and the show was released after his passing.

The last episode of season 22, which aired in February this year, was his final TV appearance.

Sean had not recorded any season 23 episodes and he will be replaced by special guests each week, rather than a permanent new team captain.

Carrot in a Box champion Sean Lock passed away in August last year

In the first episode Jon and Lucy will take on Richard Ayoade and Joe Wilkinson, episode two will see Alan Carr and Harriet Kemsley play against Jonathan Ross and Maisie Adam, and episode three will have Jon teamed up with Jo Brand as they take on Joe Wilkinson and Jamali Maddix.

The guests taking part in episodes 4-6 have not yet been confirmed.

When is season 23 on TV?

Season 23 of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown will begin airing on Channel 4 on 29 July at 9pm.

There are six episodes in the season and they will be released at the same time weekly, with the last episode airing on 9 September.