A documentary about the fake grooming allegations made by Ellie Williams which ripped a community apart is to air tonight on Channel 4.

Accused: The Fake Grooming Scandal is a three-part documentary which is part of Channel 4’s True Crime series. It tells the story of Ellie Williams, a young woman who made false claims that she was a victim of an Asian grooming gang back in 2020 and was subsequently jailed for her lies.

Williams has just been released from prison after serving time for perverting the course of justice. Williams, now 24, was jailed for eight and half years in early 2023 after she falsely accused multiple men of raping and trafficking her. She has been released earlier than scheduled, but under strict licence conditions. She also faces being recalled to prison if she breaches these conditions.

So, what were Ellie Williams’ fake claims, what happened to her and when will exactly the documentary air? Here’s what you need to know.

What did Ellie Williams say had happened to her?

In May 2020, Eleanor "Ellie" Williams' Facebook post went viral, causing anger and outrage in her Cumbria town of Barrow-in-Furness. She claimed to be a victim of trafficking and sexual assault at the hands of an Asian grooming gang, and even uploaded gruesome photos which included bruises and a severed finger to show the injuries she had apparently received as a result - but it was all fake.

Her allegations caused local Asian businesses to be attacked and had devastating impacts for the men she falsely accused. The community where she lived was torn apart.

Accused: The Fake Grooming Scandal will tell the story of Ellie Williams’ lies about being a victim of an Asian grooming gang. | Cumbria Police

What did Ellie Williams’ Facebook post say?

In May 2020, Ellie Williams took to Facebook to share a post that alleged she had been trafficked and sexually assaulted by an Asian grooming gang. Her post began, "This is the hardest post I’m ever going to write...", and included horrific details of violent physical and sexual assaults. It was also accompanied by disturbing photos of injuries including cuts, an eye swollen shut and even a severed finger.

She claimed she "had been put into the back of a car, taken to an address to have sex with three Asian men" and that she was "beaten because I was in debt to these men for not attending ‘parties’ for over seven weeks due to coronavirus."

Her post quickly went viral, with people in her town of Barrow-in-Furness and further afield speaking out in support of her, there was even a Facebook group called Justice for Ellie which at one point had 100,000 members.

Anger in the community spread fast with local Asian supermarkets and businesses being attacked and demonstrations being held across cities in Northern England.

What happened to Ellie Williams?

Over the course of the police investigation, Williams went from victim to suspect and she was was arrested and charged with seven counts of perverting the course of justice. She was also accused of making multiple false allegations against real people, who were left to deal with the devastating consequences of her false allegations.

In March 2023, after a police investigation and subsequent trial, Ellie was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison. The judge described her claims as "complete fiction".

The Ministry of Justice confirmed that Williams, who previously lived at Teasdale Road on Walney, has now been released from prison. Last year Williams spoke out about life in prison, telling Sky News she was busy working multiple jobs and looking forward to being released.

When is Accused: The Fake Grooming Scandal on?

The documentary is shown in three installments. The first part will be shown tonight (Tuesday January 7) on Channel 4 at 9pm. This is back-to-back with the second part which will be shown at 10pm. The documentary will conclude tomorrow (Wednesday January 8) at 10pm.