AEW Dynamite results for September 27 2023; match added to AEW WrestleDream and Adam Cole injured
What happened on the final AEW Dynamite before this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream event?
and live on Freeview channel 276
It was the final AEW Dynamite before this weekend’s AEW WrestleDream event, with the big news emerging from the show not what happened in the ring, but news of an injury to one of the competitors that was set to be involved in this weekend’s PPV. Adam Cole, who was set to be defending the RoH Tag Team Championship with his ‘brochacho’ and current AEW World Champion MJF against Ring of Honor’s team of Vince and Dutch (The Righteous.)
However during the show, it was confirmed that Cole had broken three bones in his ankle, once again putting him out of action (he can’t catch a break can he, wrestling fans). Instead, we found out that MJF would defend the titles against The Righteous in a handicap match.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Speaking of MJF, he was confronted during the show by “Switchblade” Jay White, from AEW’s ‘Collision’ show, who looks to have staked a claim for a shot at the AEW World Championship - however, the show ended with a group of masked me attacking White backstage, led by someone in a devil’s mask that MJF has used before… so has Adam Cole been written off the show or is there something more devious afoot (pardon the pun)
We also discovered that Wheeler Yuta, a member of the Blackpool Combat Club alongside Bryan Danielson, will take on Danielson’s recent rival Ricky Starks, in a match that is based on the hard knocks and grind that Yuta has been subjected to as a member of the BCC on a daily basis to make him a better wrestler.
“Hangman” Adam Page and Swerve Strickland completed their contract signing, in what is a highlight of the show with both men showing just how great they are at selling a match just through promos (interview segments) alone, and Rey Fenix made his defence of the AEW International Championship against Jeff Jarrett. He goes on to defend the title on next week’s episode of Dynamite against The Young Buck’s Nick Jackson, who won a triple threat match to earn the number one contender’s spot.
AEW Dynamite results - September 27 2023
- AEW International Championship: Rey Fenix © beat Jeff Jarrett
- Nick Jackson beat Brian Cage and Claudio Castagnoli
- Orange Cassidy beat Penta, Matt Jackson and Austin Gunn
- Julia Hart beat Willow Nightingale
How can I watch AEW Dynamite?
AEW Dynamite can be watched through a subscription on FITE, or for those that don’t mind a little wait, ITV4 screen the programme on Friday evenings at 10:10pm.