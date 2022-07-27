The Italian media personality was on the BBC One talk show to talk about her upcoming appearance on Celebrity MasterChef

Nancy Dell’Olio has appeared on BBC ’s The One Show to promote her upcoming appearance on cookery show Celebrity MasterChef - but one of the presenters seemed to question her abilities in the kitchen.

Presenter Jermaine Jenas was shocked by the interview tactics used by his co-host Alex Jones , and called her out on what she said to the Italian media personality.

So, what exactly did Alex Jones say, and how did Nancy Dell’Olio and Jermaine Jenas respond?

Here’s what you need to know.

Presenter Alex Jones (left) interviewed Celebrity MasterChef contestant Nancy Dell’Olio (right) on The One Show on BBC One.

What did Alex Jones say to Nancy Dell’Olio?

The Welsh mother-of-three was interviewing Celebrity MasterChef contestant Nancy Dell’Olio about her upcoming appearance on the show via video link on Tuesday’s edition of The One Show on BBC One, (26 July).

The presenter first said: "You’ve got Italian roots so I’m thinking you’re going to channel a bit of Nigella kind of cooking, you’re going to be fantastic. Am I right?"

Dell’Olio clearly didn’t want to give much away and advised Jones, and viewers, to watch the show.

She said: "Well you’ll have to watch and see."

Jones, however, continued with her line of questioning - and appeared to question Dell’Olio’s cookery skills.

She said: "Are you good at cooking though Nancy, I imagine you get a lot of takeaway?"

Perhaps wanting to soften her question, she then added: "I mean, I don’t know but I’m imagining."

Dell’Olio admitted cooking is not “top of her list”.

She said: "Well I guess that comes with imagination, being Italian and from the south but then I spend a lot of time between America and London - so let’s say it’s not the best room in the house.

"For me, it’s not on the top of my list my cooking."

What did her co-host Jermaine Jenas say?

Jones’ co-host Jermaine Jenas immediately commented on her cheeky question.

"Only you could get away with that, you know,” he told her.

The audience then started laughing.

Repeating Jones’ question back to her, he added: "I’m guessing you get a lot of takeaway. No one else is getting away with that."

Jones defended herself and said: "We were all thinking it and somebody needs to say it."

Dell’Olio’s connection to the studio was likely to have been weakened at this point because she seemed a little confused by what was being said and asked “did I say something wrong?”

Reassuring her, and referring to Jones’ by a nickname, Jenas said: "No, no, you were spot on. Just typical Jonesy."

Who is Alex Jones, and who is her husband?

Alex Jones, whose full name is Charlotte Alexandra Jones, is a Welsh television presenter.

The 45-year-old is best known for co-presenting the BBC One magazine programme The One Show.

She is married to insurance broker Charlie Thomson, who mainly chooses to stay out of the public eye.

Jones met her future husband, who is originally from New Zealand, at a party in 2011 and the pair married in 2015.

The couple are parents to three children; two boys born in 2017 and 2019 and a girl born in 2021.

Jones’ married name, according to her Instagram page , is Alex Jones Thomson but she continues to go by her maiden name in her professional life.

Jones’ appearance on The One Show on Tuesday 26 July hours after posting on her Instagram to say that she was going through a “tricky” and “challenging” time.

Her post said: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty I haven’t had time to be on here between working and the children, but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok.

"I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you. Even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there’s still plenty to smile about."

There was no mention of Jones’ struggles on The One Show.

Who is Jermaine Jenas?

Jermaine Anthony Jenas, aged 39, is a television presenter, football pundit and former professional footballer.

He played as a central midfielder for English club sides Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Queens Park Rangers, scoring a career total of 39 goals from 341 league appearances.

He also appeared 21 times for the senior England national football team, scoring one goal. Injury forced his retirement in 2014.

He started working as a pundit for the BBC on Match of the Day, as well as BT Sport, before his retirement and has continued in these roles since.

He began co-presenting The One Show for the BBC in 2020.

Who is Nancy Dell’Olio?

Nancy Dell’Olio, age 60, is an Italian-American lawyer and media personality.

The former WAG first came to public attention as the girlfriend of football manager Sven-Göran Eriksson. The couple began dating in 1998 but split in 2007.

Dell’Olio is the chairwoman of Truce International, the British-based charity she founded with Eriksson, which aims to use football as a means of uniting people in areas affected by war.

When will Nancy Dell’Olio be on Celebrity MasterChef?

Dell’Olio will be on our screens on Celebrity MasterChef kitchen this August and will be battling it out against former professional boxer Chris Eubank and singer Danny Jones.