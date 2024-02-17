Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All Creatures Great and Small fans have had their hopes lifted about the possibility of a season 5 after TV presenter Jules Hudson shared a post on Instagram hinting there's "more to come".

Hudson shared the news alongside a photo with Nicholas Ralph at the TV Choice Awards after his programme, Channel 5’s Winter On The Farm, won Best Factual Show.

Made by Playground and based on the novels by real-life Yorkshire vet Alf Wight, under the pen name James Herriot, All Creatures Great and Small has been captivating audiences across the world. Set in the picturesque landscape of the Yorkshire Dales, it has also seen international tourists flock to visit some of the filming locations.

All Creatures Great and Small is just wrapping up for viewers in the US this Sunday (February 18). Here's everything we know so far about an All Creatures Great and Small season 5.

Will there be a season 5 of All Creatures Great and Small?

There has been no official announcement yet from Channel 5 as to whether All Creatures Great and Small will be renewed. Rumours have started to circulate after Hudson shared a picture on Instagram during the TV Choice Awards 2024, along with this caption: "Always love catching up with this lovely guy, @nicholasralph_ AKA James Herriot. And thrilled to hear there’s even more All Creatures Great and Small to come. Can’t wait!"

All Creatures Great and Small launched as a reboot on Channel 5 in 2020. Every year since then there has been a seasonal run, kicking off in Autumn each year, made up of six episodes as well as a Christmas special.

If a fifth series is in the works, production could begin in the Yorkshire Dales this spring. Fans desperate for news have pointed out that the joint commissioning of seasons three and four was announced in early January 2022, however no similar announcement has been made for season 5.

It is expected that the series will be renewed, as there are hopeful signs including significant investment with a new set built at the Summerbridge studios for The Drovers, which featured in the Christmas Special 2023.

What would All Creatures Great and Small season 5 be about?

All Creatures Great and Small season one was set in 1937, just before the outbreak of World War Two, with each of the following three seasons set a year later.

The Christmas episode, which aired in December 2023 took place in 1940, leading to expectations that season five will pick up in 1941, with James still away with the RAF. Tristan Farnon (Callum Woodhouse) will presumably still also be away at war, with many fans left disappointed that he did not feature in the Christmas special.

Nicholas Ralph would be expected to reprise his role as James, with Rachel Shenton as his wife, Helen. Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) is predicted to reprise her role also after she abandoned her idea to move to the Lake District with Gerald. Other likely characters to return include Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West), Mrs Pumphrey, played by Patricia Hodge and Vet Carmody, played by James Anthony-Rose.