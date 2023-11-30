BBC Sports Personality of the Year is back for 2023 - here's everything you need to know

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The BBC Sports Personality of the Year is set to return for 2023 as we look to celebrate another 12 months of sporting achievements. The ceremony - which is held at BBC's headquarters in Media City, Salford - will be presented by Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Alex Scott and Gary Lineker who all return on hosting duties.

Last year, England football star Beth Mead won the BBC Sports Personality Award after leading the lionesses to Euros 2022 glory. Ben Stokes - who captained the English cricket team to a T20 World Cup trophy - came in second place while Eve Muirhead finished in third, recognised for her role in leading Great Britain to gold in Curling at the 2022 Bejing Olympics.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2023 has been another great year for sport with one lioness in particular having a fantastic World Cup campaign. Additonally, an English cricket legend retired at the top of his game and will certainly be in the running for the award. Here's everything you need to know about BBC Sport Personality of the Year 2023 including the award categories, nominees, past winners and how to watch the ceremony on TV.

When is BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023?

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 will take place on Tuesday, December 19. The ceremony will be broadcast live with voting open to the public during the programme.

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 categories

Similar to last year, there will be eight categories celebrating the biggest and best sporting achievements and talent from 2023. The BBC Sport Personality of the Year Award is the main category of the night but there are several other awards up for grabs.

The seven other categories are World Sport Star of the Year; Helen Rollason award; Young Sports Personality of the Year; Unsung Hero; Coach of the Year; Team of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Viewers at home can make their voices heard by voting for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year winner on the evening. The rest of the awards are handled by a dedicated panel who decide by a consensus view or a group vote.

Last year, England football star Beth Mead won the BBC Sports Personality Award after leading the lionesses to Euros 2022 glory

BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 nominees

The nominees for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023 aren't released until the evening of the ceremony. However, there are a few names many expect to see on the list.

Online betting guide, OLBG, has Mary Earps as the current bookies' favourite to win the award. The England and Manchester United goalkeeper had an outstanding year between the sticks, helping her team reach its first women’s World Cup final.

Stuart Broad follows closely behind after retiring from the sport a national legend. Broad's retirement was accompanied by a fairytale ending as he bowled England to a Test victory at the Oval to secure a draw in the Ashes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a career spanning 35 years, Frankie Dettori is expected to be on the list after announcing 2023 will be his last in the sport. The England-based jockey achieved British Group 1 and Classic race victories and an Epsom double.

Great British Heptathlete, Katarina Johnson-Thompson, is also in the running after winning gold in the World Athletics Championship by the shortest points margin in history. Outsiders in the race for the Sports Personality of the Year award include Ben Stokes, Ronnie O'Sullivan, and Rory McIlroy.

Mary Earps had an outstanding year between the sticks, helping England reach its first women’s World Cup final.

Who has previously won the BBC Sports Personality of the Year?

Notable winners of the BBC Sports Personality of the Year include Andy Murray, who is the only sports star to win it three times, while Formula 1 veterans Lewis Hamilton, Nigel Mansell and Damon Hill have each won the award twice. Boxer Henry Cooper is the only other sports star to win the award twice.

To find out more, see National World's full list of BBC Sports Personality of the Year winners from 1954

How can I watch BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2023?