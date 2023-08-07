Angela Scanlon is the latest celebrity to be announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2023.

Angela Scanlon is the latest celebrity contestant confirmed for this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing. The news was revealed this morning (August 7) on the BBC Radio 2 Breakfast show.

Angela Scanlon said: “I’m terrified, I’m excited and I have so many questions. Will they make me tan? How itchy are sequins?! Do they do flesh coloured sports bras? Well - there’s only one way to find out, right!? Now I’m panicking a bit… but also secretly thrilled about the prospect of all that glitter. Let’s go!”

The multi-award-winning dancing series will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer for its new series this autumn. Contestants will once again bring glitter, glamour and glorious dancing to homes across the nation as part of the dancing series.

Last year, presenter Hamza Yassin won the glitterball trophy alongside dance partner Jowita Przystal. Other past winners include Alesha Dixon, Caroline Flack, Bill Bailey and Natasha Kaplinsky.

But who is new contestant Angela Scanlon? Here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Angela Scanlon?

Angela Scanlon is an Irish Television presenter for the BBC and RTÉ. She hosts the interior design show Your Home Made Perfect on BBC Two.

The 39-year-old is the only woman in the UK and Ireland to have their own Saturday night chat show with Ask Me Anything on RTÉ One. Last year, Angela published her first book Joyrider, part empowering guide and part memoir, all about the importance of bringing gratitude into everyday life.

Starting off as a stylist, she worked in fashion TV in Ireland, before beginning her UK career as the new presenter of Robot Wars along with documentaries for the BBC.

What is Angela Scanlon’s Instagram?