Bafta TV award-winning documentary series Ambulance returns for a new series set in the north east

BBC documentary series Ambulance follows ambulance crews as they attend to life and death situations in their region.

Ambulance began airing in 2016, with the first season focused on the London Ambulance Service - since then the show has travelled up and down the country.

Kyle and Alex on Ambulance

What is Ambulance about?

The observational documentary series reveals the dramatic lives of ambulance service workers, from those in the control room, to drivers and paramedics on the scene.

Many of the staff work 12 hours shifts and each day brings new challenges as teams are faced with patients across their region in need of urgent life saving treatment.

The documentary also sheds light on the perilous situation of the ambulance service, which is overburdened with calls coming in every 17 seconds.

In response a no send policy has been implemented meaning that ambulances will only be dispatched for acute medical emergencies.

The first episode of season nine sees a crew attend to a family of refugees who arrived in the UK just 17 days earlier, having fled Iraq.

Dispatcher Tom

As the team aims to help the father who has chest pains as a result of the trauma he has suffered, they also become concerned for the mother who is seven months pregnant.

Another crew is sent to the site of a road traffic collision, and whilst there more calls come in regarding a second traffic collision outside a school where a boy has been hit by a motorbike.

The second episode finds the team in the control room working under pressure when four category one calls come within ten minutes of each other.

Additional problems come to light, as a crew waits for hours at hospitals that are at capacity to hand over their patient.

Another high speed collision is reported, with a patient in critical condition and an emergency helicopter is sent to the scene.

Where is Ambulance season 9 set?

Season nine of Ambulance follows the North East Ambulance Service.

The headquarters is based in Newcastle, but the service is also responsible for a population of more than 2 million people living in Sunderland, Gateshead, South Shields and Durham.

Who is in the cast?

Chirstopher Eccleston narrates the series - he has done so since season two when he replaced My Family actor Kris Marshall.

Eccleston is an actor best known for playing the Ninth Doctor in the first season of the rebooted Doctor Who. He is also known for his roles in Thor: The Dark World, Shallow Grave and Dickens TV series Dodger.

The rest of the cast is made up of the ambulance service teams, including dispatcher Tom, paramedics Kyle and Alex, and crewmates Chris and Becca.

When is the release date of Ambulance season 9?

Ambulance will begin airing on BBC One on Thursday 11 August at 9pm - there are six episodes in the season and they will be broadcast at the same time weekly.

Episodes will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after they are first broadcast.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 10 of Ambulance?

Another season of Ambulance has not yet been confirmed by the BBC.

However, there are more ambulance services in England that have not been covered by the show so far including Yorkshire, East Midlands, South Western, and Eastern.

So there’s scope for several more seasons of the show if the BBC does decide to go ahead with it.