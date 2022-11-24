The season one finale of Star Wars spin-off prequel series starring Diego Luna has been released on Disney+. The episode features a post-credits scene.

Andor premiered on Disney+ in September and the finale has just landed on the platform. In the last episode of the season, Cassian Andor battles to rescue his friends and evade the Imperial garrison on his tail.

The finale featured the first post-credits scene in the series and it connects Andor to the Star Wars prequel film Rogue One, and lends new meaning to Andor’s eventual fate fighting for the rebellion.

Andor finale

What happened in Andor episode 12?

In the final episode of the season, Andor returns to Ferrix, his home planet, for Maarva’s funeral, where Brasso tells him that Bix has been imprisoned. An Imperial garrison plans to capture Andor at the funeral and question him about Axis, a key figure in the rebellion. However, Luthen, Vel and Cinta aim to Andor when the garrison attempts to take him.

The ISB continues to keep tabs on Mon Mothma, and also stops Kreegyr’s attack. but leave no prisoners, angering Meero. Meanwhile Mothma’s daughter Leida meets Davo Sculdun’s son.

At the funeral, B2EMO plays a recording of Maarva, who causes a riot - during the riot, Andor saves Bix, and Syril Karn saves Meero from an attack. Andor ensures that Bix receives safe passage off the planet which is now in the midst of rebellion. Luthen finds Andor is waiting for him on his ship - Andor tells him to either kill him or arrest him, and Luthen smiles in response - the credits roll.

Diego Luna Cassian Andor

What happened in the Andor finale post-credits scene?

The post-credits scene shows a group of droids working to assemble the Death Star - the world-destroying weapon which features in the first Star Wars film and in Rogue One.

The Death Star is now near completion, the droids have just one super-laser left to attach to the weapon. The post-credits scene connects to Rogue One, the film in which Cassian is introduced to Star Wars cinematic universe, as Cassian helps the Rebel Alliance get hold of the Death Star plans.

The scene also lends some dramatic irony to the series - Andor and his fellow prisoners were making imperial technology whilst in the Narkina 5 prison. This means that he helped to built parts for the Death Star which would ultimately become the weapon of his own destruction.

Where can you watch Andor season 1?

All of Andor season one is available to watch on Disney+ now. Other Star Wars spin-off shows including The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and The Clone Wars, as well as the three film trilogies and Rogue One, which also features Cassian Andor, are also available on Dinsey+.

Will there be a season 2 of Andor?

Yes, Andor will have a second season, which will also contain 12 episodes, and is expected to land on Disney+ in late 2023 or early 2024. Filming on season two began in November, and is expected to be released in weekly instalments like the first season.