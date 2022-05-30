Andy played Shadrach Dingle in the popular ITV soap for a decade

The Woolpack at Esholt, where Emmerdale is filmed. (Pic credit: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Emmerdale actor Andy Dingle has died aged 79.

The actor was well-known to audiences for his portrayal of Sahdrach Dingle.

Andy had played the character on televsion for a decade before he left the soap in 2010.

The sad news of his death was confirmed by his family, months after his passing.

Who is Andy Devine?

Andy Devine was an British actor who was best-known to audiences for his role of Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale.

He was a member of the iconic Dingle clan in the ITV soap, playing big brother to family patriarch Zak Dingle.

Andy, whose real name was Peter Devine, made his first appearance in the show in 2000, and left in 2010 after his character was killed off during an emotional storyline involving alcohol abuse.

Prior to his turn in Emmerdale, Andy starred in the 1999 Russell T Davies drama ‘Queer As Folk’ as Bernard Thomas.

The actor had previously served in the Royal Navy before turning his attention to acting.

How did Andy Devine die?

The death of the actor was confirmed by his family on 30 May 2022.

However, public records show that Andy had actually passed away almost four months ago on 27 January.

As of yet, the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Who has paid tribute to Andy Devine?

Fowlling the sad news of his passing, tributes have rolled in from Emmerdale fans.

One fan said: “Sorry to hear we have lost another good actor.”

Another said: “Saddened to learn that Andy Devine has died. What a actor (and character).”