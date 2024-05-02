Actress Angela Throne, who died at the age of 84 last summer

A television star left a £1.6m fortune to her to children.

Probate documents have revealed the will of Angela Thorne, who appeared in To The Manor Born and Three Up, Two Down as well as many West End Shows. She died in June aged 84.

An obituary published in the Guardian last summer said that after making her television debut in 1962 “she seemed ever-present on TV over the next 40 years”.

Her older son, actor Rupert Penry-Jones, was bequeathed a coastal home in Anglesey. The Sun reports he is married to actress Dervla Kirwan and portrayed Adam Carter in Spooks and DI Joseph Chandler in Whitechapel. Her younger son Laurence, also an actor who appeared in Waking the Dead, was named the recipient of a flat in Lavender Hill, near Clapham in London.