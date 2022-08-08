BBC documentary series Animal Park returns for a new season with hosts Ben Fogle and Kate Humble

Animal Park is a nature programme which explores the workings of Longleat Safari Park.

Since 2000, the BBC has documented how the park is run, and followed the lives of the animals who live there.

The series sheds light on the conservation efforts of the park as well as the research that is carried out there.

Kate Humble and Ben Fogle on Animal Park

What is Animal Park about?

The park, which opened in 1966, was the world’s first drive-through safari park outside Africa, and receives more than 900,000 visitors a year.

Animal Park first came to Longleat in 2000 and was hosted by Kate Humble and Paul Heiney, before Ben Fogle replaced Heiney after the first season.

The series provides a fly on the wall look at the day-to-day running of the park, and some animals feature frequently throughout the series.

The show also follows the preservation of Longleat House, a grand 16th century property on the Longleat estate.

Season 17 will feature the first baby southern koala in Europe, colobus monkeys, wolves, lions, two-toed sloths, and plenty more interesting animals.

The presenters will also be joined by staff from across the Longleat estate who will discuss the heritage of the park.

Wolves at Longleat Safari Park

Who are the hosts?

The main hosts of Animal Park are Ben Fogle and Kate Humble - they have both worked on the programme for more than 20 years.

Kate is known for her nature programmes including Coastal Britain, Escape to the Farm, and Curious Creatures.

She has also appeared on Countdown in Dictionary Corner, and been a celebrity guest on House of Games, The Wheel, and Pointless Celebrities.

Ben is an adventurer and broadcaster known for programmes including New Lives in the Wild, Inside Chernobyl, and Return to the Wild.

He has been a guest on Celebrity Juice, Lip Sync Battle UK, Would I Lie to You? and A Question of Sport.

Cameraman Hamza Yassin, who has also worked on Countryfile, captures the beauty of life at the park, and sometimes features on camera himself.

Who is Megan McCubbin?

Megan McCubbin will join Kate and Ben as a co-presenter in the new season of Animal Park.

McCubbin, the stepdaughter of Chris Packham is a zoologist and conservationist. She appeared on an episode of the documentary series Undercover Tourist where she investigated the bear bile industry.

Megan McCubbin on Animal Park

McCubbin also uncovered the sale of protected sharks in Planet Defenders, and has also appeared on Springwatch and Chris and Meg’s Wild Summer.

McCubbin has also appeared alongside Packham on game shows The Hit List and Pointless Celebrities.

When is Animal Park on TV?

Season 17 of Animal Park will begin airing on BBC One on Tuesday 9 August at 9.15am. There are 15 episodes in the season and they will be released on weekdays at the same time.