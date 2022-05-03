She will appear in shows until the summer with a new host announced in due course

Anne Robinson has announced she is stepping down as the host of Countdown after spending just one year "in the hot seat".

The former Weakest Link star joined the Channel 4 quiz show last year after taking over from The Apprentice’s Nick Hewer, who presented the show for 10 years.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anne Robinson became the programme’s sixth presenter and first woman to take the role.

A spokesperson from Channel 4 said she “has been a brilliant host on this iconic show”.

The news comes following several reports over the past year of a feud between herself and her co-star Rachel Riley which has been largely denied.

What has Anne Robinson said?

Anne Robinson has now recorded 265 episodes of the show and revealed she “stayed longer than I signed up for.”

She will appear in shows until the summer with a new host announced in due course, Channel 4 confirmed.

In a statement she said: "I’ve had a blast hosting this wonderful show. And I stayed longer than I signed up for.

“Now it is time for an older woman to take the reins.”

She added: "I hope too I’ve encouraged TV bosses to realise that not all women at the wrong end of their seventies are in care homes playing bingo and watching conjuring tricks.

"In fact the genius of Countdown is that it’s a brilliant way to keep the brain exercised. I run 5k most days of the week.

"And I can now do an anagram at twice the speed I could this time last year.”

Speaking about her decision to quit the programme, she said she has “grandchildren, a large garden and a home in New York, all deserving more of my attention.”

Addressing the speculation over a reported feud with her co-star, Anne said: “I’m not saying I would go on holiday with Rachel Riley, but she is brilliant.

“Absolutely honestly, I do admire her – she is really, really good at what she does, as is [co-star] Susie Dent.”

She told the Daily Mail: “Look, Rachel has just come back from having a baby and she is standing throughout and faultless, whereas I get to sit down.

“She is noisy, yes she and Susie both are – they are a formidable pair those two.

“But there isn’t a question of my going because of a rift, that’s nonsense.”

What has Rachel Riley said?

In November 2021 Riley dismissed reports of a "feud" between her and co-star Robinson, telling ITV’s Lorraine: "You know not to believe tabloids. I think it is just you have got some women there now so they want to make something up.

"I have seen all the headlines of the feuds escalating. I have been on maternity leave for about six to eight weeks or something."

Speaking about Robinson’s famous icy public personality, Riley told Lorraine Kelly: "She is not the cuddliest person in the world. It is just a different show now. She is making it her own.

"She is getting stuff out of the contestants. Sometimes it is barbed, sometimes it is funny.

“She has got a different flavour."

How long has Anne Robinson been on Countdown?

She joined the daytime show last year alongside mathematician Rachel Riley and lexicographer Susie Dent.

Her first feature on the show was on 28 June.