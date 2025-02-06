A new Netflix show is hitting screens this week, telling the story of how an influencer scammed her audience into thinking she was seriously ill.

Apple Cider Vinegar will bring the story of Belle Gibson to the small screen when the six-part limited series drops on Thursday, February 6. Starring Kaitlyn Dever, the show has promoted itself as a “true-ish story based on a lie”.

But what actually happened in real life? And what happened to Belle Gibson after the story depicted in the show? Here’s everything you need to know.

Kaitlyn Dever stars as Belle Gibson in the new Netflix drama Apple Cider Vinegar. | Netflix

Who is Belle Gibson?

Belle Gibson is an Australian ex-influencer who amassed a huge following online by sharing health tips and natural remedies for ailments. She grew to prominence after telling her followers that she had used her own natural remedies and tweaks to her diet to cure herself of a malignant brain tumour and other cancers.

She skyrocketed to fame, launching a health and wellness empire which included an app called The Whole Pantry that launched in 2013. The app was reportedly downloaded 200,000 times in its first month on the app store.

She later released a companion cookbook of the same name, which was published in 2015. At the same time as her success, Gibson ran a blog under ‘The Whole Pantry’ name, in which she shared personal cancer and health updates to fans and followers.

Gibson told her followers that she had been diagnosed with malignant brain, blood, spleen, uterine, liver, and kidney cancers. She also claimed that she had donated $300,000 to charities, with the money coming from The Whole Pantry and fundraisers she ran on her blog.

Was Belle Gibson lying about having cancer?

In February 2015, Chanelle McAuliffe, a close friend of Gibson, approached the self-proclaimed health guru with concerns about the validity of her cancer and charitable claims. After telling Gibson to come forward with the truth and being refused, McAuliffe reported her concerns to local police amid unease over possible harm being done to other following her health tips.

The story of health influencer Belle Gibson and how her empire came crumbling down is shown in the new Netflix drama Apple Cider Vinegar. | Netflix

She also went to the press, with reporters using McAuliffe as a whistleblower in a story on Gibson’s alleged charity donations. It was discovered that no donations had been made by Gibson towards the charities she had publicly supported.

The tower of cards began to fall for Gibson as it was then uncovered that she had lied about her cancer diagnosis. In April 2015, Gibson admitted in an interview with Women’s Weekly that she had fabricated the story of her health battle, aying: “None of it's true.”

She added: "I am still jumping between what I think I know and what is reality. I have lived it and I'm not really there yet.

"I don't want forgiveness. Above anything, I would like people to say, 'Okay, she's human.'"

What happened to Belle Gibson?

The fake health guru was taken to court in 2017 by Consumer Affairs Victoria and fined $410,000 after being found guilty of violating five counts of consumer law. The Australian Federal Court found that most of the claims made by Gibson were fraudulent, saying that "Ms. Gibson had no reasonable basis to believe she had cancer”.

Her legal issues did not end there, with Gibson later being questioned by the court after spending $90,000 between 2017 and 2019. The questioning came after Gibson said that she could not afford to pay her court costs and fines. Her home was raided in January 2020 and again in May 2021 to recoup her unpaid fines.

After the first raid, a video posted in 2019 by Gibson was uncovered in which she claimed that the Ethiopian Oromo community in Melbourne had adopted her after volunteering with them for four years. She wore a headscarf in the video, spoke partially in the Oromo language, and told the interviewer her name was ‘Sabontu’.

However, her claims were countered by Tarekegn Chimdi, the president of the Australian Oromo Community Association in Victoria, who said that she "is not a community member and she's also not working with the community”. Stating that he had only seen her at two or three events and no-one knew who she was, Chimdi asked her to stop linking herself to the community.