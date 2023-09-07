AppleTV+’s The Changeling: Who’s in it, what is it about and when does it start streaming in the UK?
AppleTV+ look to the work of author Victor LaValle for their newest horror fantasy series, 'The Changeling'
and live on Freeview channel 276
It’s a welcome return to our television screens for actor LaKeith Stanfield, as he takes on the main role in AppleTV+’s new series, ‘The Changeling,’ which makes its mark on the platform with three episodes scheduled to premiere overnight. Stanfield, perhaps best known for his roles in ‘Knives Out,’ ‘Atlanta’ and ‘Sorry To Bother You,’ stars opposite Adina Porter as a mother and son trying to solve the mystery of his wife’s disappearance…
We know that the source material, a novel written by Victor LaVelle, is in safe hands with Apple Studios' involvement, but also it’s reassuring to see Annapurna Pictures is the other production company involved with the series, which counts Jonathan van Tulleken, Dana Gonzales, and Slick Naim as directors of the episodes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Annapurna’s television credits have included the multi-award nominated limited series ‘Pam and Tommy,’ starring Lily James and Sebastian Stan, and a host of films including Academy “Best Picture” nominees ‘Her,’ ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Zero Dark Thirty’ - production that relied a lot on dialogue-driven narratives, so expect some very sharp dialogue.
Early reviews for the series have been positive, with the show earning “Fresh” 86% approval score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, and it continues a trend of very strong productions for Apple’s streaming network. Could AppleTV+ be the thinking person’s Netflix, after the successes of ‘Severance’ and ‘Ted Lasso’?
While you ponder that idea, why not learn a little bit more about AppleTV+’s new television show?
What is ‘The Changeling’ about?
The synopsis from the book reads “Apollo Kagwa is just beginning to settle into his new life as a committed and involved father, unlike his own father who abandoned him, when his wife Emma begins acting strange. Disconnected and uninterested in their new baby boy, Emma at first seems to be exhibiting signs of post-partum depression, but it becomes clear that her troubles go beyond that.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Before Apollo can do anything to help, Emma commits a horrific act—beyond any parent's comprehension—and vanishes, seemingly into thin air. Thus begins Apollo's journey through an enchanted world to find his wife.”
Who stars in ‘The Changeling’?
AppleTV+ lists the following as cast members, both regular and recurring, as featured in ‘The Changeling’
- LaKeith Stanfield as Apollo Kagwa
- Adina Porter as Lillian Kagwa
- Alexis Louder as young Lillian Kagwa
- Clark Backo as Emma "Emmy" Valentine
- Samuel T. Herring as William Wheeler
- Amirah Vann as Kim Valentine
- Malcolm Barrett as Patrice Green
- Jared Abrahamson as Brian West
When is ‘The Changeling’ streaming on AppleTV+ in the UK?
The first three episodes of ‘The Changeling’ will be available to stream on AppleTV+ on September 8 2023, with the series screening episodically every Friday until its conclusion on October 13 2023.