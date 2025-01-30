Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Apprentice is back on our screens, with 18 new contestants hoping to impress Lord Alan Sugar with their business plans.

The hopefuls will be taking part in a series of challenges over the next 12 weeks, vying to be named as Lord Sugar’s new business partner. While our contestants will be dreaming of success, they will be given a taste of the high life in the exclusive mansion property they will be living in over the next three months.

Here’s everything you need to know about the London mansion housing this year’s contestants.

Where do The Apprentice contestants stay?

The impressive mansion that houses all 18 contestants throughout the show is Huxley House, which is located on Bishop’s Avenue in Hampstead Heath, North London. The home, designed by Wolff Architects, was last on the market for £17m.

Bishop’s Avenue is also known as Billionaires’ Row. It is home to properties which are on the market for £65m and above, with many properties in the most expensive part of the street owned by companies based in tax havens such as the Bahamas and Panama.

Notable residents from over the years have included Heather Mills, newspaper and magazine magante Richard Desmond, property tycoon Andreas Panayiotou. Stars such as Justin Bieber have also believed to have rented homes in the area at some point.

Huxley House itself features eight bedrooms, as well as a pool, sauna, gym, cinema and a bar. The owner of the mansion is unknown.

Real estate agents have predicted that the BBC shell out around £100,000 per month to rent the property for filming.

Where is The Apprentice filmed?

Some filming takes place at Huxley House, including the moment that contestants are awakened by a early-hours phone call informing them of the their rendezvous point for the day. The house is also usually seen at the end of the episode, where the surviving contestants reveal themselves to the group.

While the slick production makes viewers think that the famous boardroom scenes are filmed in Canary Wharf or another Central London impressive skyscraper, the meeting between Lord Sugar, his aides and the contestants is actually filmed in a custom-built set in Black Island Studios in North Acton.

The Bridge Cafe, in West Acton, is often seen on the show as the meeting point for the losing team in the challenge. However, only exterior cafe shots are filmed here. La Cabana Cafe in Willesden is used for interior shots of post-loss discussions.

The Apprentice returns for its 19th series at 9pm on Thursday, January 30 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.