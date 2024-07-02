Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd is writing a Glasgow based drama series.

Baby Reindeer creator and star Richard Gadd is writing a Glasgow based drama series. HBO announced today it will partner with the BBC to co-produce Lions, a six-episode drama series from Gadd, who created, wrote and executive produces the series — but isn’t attached to star in it.

Set and filmed in and around Glasgow, the series is made by Mam Tor Productions. The synopsis states: “When Niall's estranged 'brother' Ruben shows up at his wedding, it leads to an explosion of violence that catapults us back through their lives. Spanning almost forty years from the 1980s to the present day, this ambitious series will cover the highs and lows of the brothers' relationship, from them meeting as teenagers to their falling out as adults – with all the good, bad, terrible, funny, angry, and challenging moments along the way.”

Glasgow is set to feature prominently in the plot: “It will capture the wild energy of a changing city - a changing world, even - and try to get to the bottom of the difficult question... What does it mean to be a man?”

On the announcement Richard Gadd said: “Ordering an HBO box set of ‘The Sopranos,’ ‘The Wire,’ or ‘Oz’ and watching it from start to finish were some of the happiest moments of my childhood,” Gadd said in a statement. “Since then, it has always been a dream of mine to work with HBO and be part of their iconic roster of shows. I am so grateful to [HBO drama head] Francesca Orsi, [HBO drama senior VP] Kara Buckley and [HBO drama VP] Clint LaVigne for taking this chance on the show and on Ruben and Niall too who – despite growing up in a dead-end Scottish town – would be absolutely pinching themselves at this! I cannot wait to get started.” Talking about working on the new drama set in Glasgow with the BBC and Mam Tor Productions, Richard Gadd said: "When I first started talking about this project with the wonderful Tally Garner and Morven Reid, it was love at first sight. For them, anyway. I kept it purely professional. I am absolutely thrilled to be working with them in bringing Ruben and Niall to the screen alongside Lindsay Salt, Gaynor Holmes, and the incredible BBC team.

"It is a dream come true to be part of such a historic broadcaster with a reputation for bringing the best comedy and drama (and comedy-drama for that matter) to our screens. A dream which will likely wear off when it comes to tight writing deadlines and rainy shooting days on the streets of Glasgow. Just joking. I have never been happier to work on anything in my life and I would like to thank Tally, Morven, and Gaynor for everything - as well as the inimitable Lindsay Salt who has always been my biggest champion and to whom I will always owe a great debt of gratitude."

Kieran Hannigan, Head of Scripted at Screen Scotland says: “We are incredibly excited to be supporting this brilliant new show, Richard is an extraordinary and compelling talent and it’s fantastic that he is teaming up with the wonderful team at Mam Tor and the BBC.”

Tally Garner, executive producer for Mam Tor productions, says: "My fellow exec Morven Reid and I are unbelievably excited to be embarking on the journey of making the extraordinarily multi-talented Richard Gadd's new show. Richard has that rare gift of creating characters who challenge your senses while stealing your heart, and in Ruben and Niall he has created something very special. We can't wait to watch as director Alexandra Brodski brings them to life. Enormous thanks to the wonderful Lindsay Salt and Gaynor Holmes for their tireless support, and for allowing Ruben and Niall to steal their hearts too."

Lindsay Salt, who is now director of BBC Drama, was at Netflix when she commissioned Baby Reindeer - adapted from Gadd’s stage play of the same name. After arriving at the BBC, she was instrumental in greenlighting “Lions.”

“We are delighted that HBO are joining us to bring Richard Gadd’s exquisite Lions scripts to the screen,” Salt said. “This is bold, brilliant, one-of-a-kind storytelling and we can’t wait for viewers to see it.”