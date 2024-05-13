Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Bafta TV Awards took place in London at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday evening (May 12). The star studded event was packed with celebrities from the best shows on TV.

Actors from TV dramas to soap stars walked the red carpet, including Coronation Street actor Anthony Cotton despite the ITV soap not being nominated for an award.

The prime-time soap was snubbed for the ‘Soap’ category for the second year in a row. EastEnders, Casualty and Emmerdale were nominated with Casualty being crowned the winner.

Cotton who is best known for playing Sean Tulley in Coronation Street spoke to Digital Spy. He said: “I feel like I'm excited to see how our friends over in Yorkshire and the East End do. I've been coming to these for years – I think it was 25 years ago I came to my first Baftas.

“So we've had our fair share. We've got enough silverware in the cabinet, so it's nice to let somebody else have it for once.” Antony added: “It's just a nice thing to be able to catch up with people. I've seen one of our directors, Matt Hilton, who also creates Emmerdale, so we're all part of an extended family and I've got friends that are here that I've known for donkeys' years."

Coronation Street has previously won the award seven times. Rival BBC soap EastEnders currently hold the record for most wins after receiving the award nine times.

