Bafta TV Awards: Baby Reindeer leads shortlist alongside Rivals and Slow Horses - full list of nominations
The semi-autobiographical show, from Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, picked up eight nominations as the full list of nominee were announced earlier today (March 27). The show, which is now the subject of a defamation lawsuit, follows Gadd’s Donny as he becomes the victim of a stalker named Martha.
Gadd has been nominated for Leading Actor while Jessica Gunning, who played Martha in the limited series, and actress Nava Mau, who played Teri, have both been nominated for Supporting Actress.
Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of the famous Jilly Cooper novels, received six nominations, as did Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses. Danny Dyer failed to get a nomination for his role in the critically-acclaimed Rivals, but did pick up a nominated in Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Mr Big Stuff.
Monica Dolan has been nominated for her acclaimed role on ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. The limited series captured the attention of the British public and put pressure on politicians to correct the miscarriage of justice that saw more than 700 subpostmasters wrongly and convicted convicted of theft or fraud due to faulty IT systems. The moment that Monica Dolan’s character Jo Hamilton first phones the Fujitsu Horizon helpline to report the fault is also nominated for most memorable moment.
This year’s ceremony will take place on May 11 and will be hosted by actor and The Traitors US host Alan Cumming.
The full list of nominees are:
Children’s non-scripted
- BoosNoo! (Sky Kids)
- FYI Investigates: Disability and Me (Sky Kids)
- Operation Ouch! (CBBC)
- Reu and Harper’s Wonder World (Channel 5)
Children’s scripted
- CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies)
- Horrible Histories (CBBC)
- Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)
- Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)
Current affairs
Daytime
Drama series
Entertainment
Entertainment performance
Factual entertainment
Factual series
- American Nightmare (Netflix)
- Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC)
- The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)
- To Catch a Copper (Channel 4)
Female performance in a comedy programme
International
- After The Party (Channel 4)
- Colin From Accounts (BBC)
- Say Nothing (Disney+)
- Shogun (Disney+)
- True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)
- You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)
Leading actor
Leading actress
Limited drama
Live event coverage
Male performance in a comedy programme
News coverage
Reality
Shortform
Single documentary
Soap
Specialist factual
Sport
Supporting actor
Supporting actress
- Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)
- Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)
- Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC)
- Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
- Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel 4)
P&O Cruises Memorable moment
- Bridgerton - “THE” carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope
- Gavin and Stacey The Finale - Smithy’s Wedding: Mick Stands Up
- Mr Bates vs The Post Office - Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline
- Rivals - Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis
- Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’
- The Traitors - ‘Paul isn’t my son... but Ross is!’
