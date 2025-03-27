Bafta TV Awards: Baby Reindeer leads shortlist alongside Rivals and Slow Horses - full list of nominations

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Reporter

27th Mar 2025, 1:47pm
Netflix miniseries Baby Reindeer leads the nomination list at this year’s Bafta Television Awards.

The semi-autobiographical show, from Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, picked up eight nominations as the full list of nominee were announced earlier today (March 27). The show, which is now the subject of a defamation lawsuit, follows Gadd’s Donny as he becomes the victim of a stalker named Martha.

Gadd has been nominated for Leading Actor while Jessica Gunning, who played Martha in the limited series, and actress Nava Mau, who played Teri, have both been nominated for Supporting Actress.

Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of the famous Jilly Cooper novels, received six nominations, as did Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses. Danny Dyer failed to get a nomination for his role in the critically-acclaimed Rivals, but did pick up a nominated in Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Mr Big Stuff.

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeerplaceholder image
Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer | Ed Miller/Netflix

Monica Dolan has been nominated for her acclaimed role on ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. The limited series captured the attention of the British public and put pressure on politicians to correct the miscarriage of justice that saw more than 700 subpostmasters wrongly and convicted convicted of theft or fraud due to faulty IT systems. The moment that Monica Dolan’s character Jo Hamilton first phones the Fujitsu Horizon helpline to report the fault is also nominated for most memorable moment.

This year’s ceremony will take place on May 11 and will be hosted by actor and The Traitors US host Alan Cumming.

The full list of nominees are:

Children’s non-scripted

  • BoosNoo! (Sky Kids)
  • FYI Investigates: Disability and Me (Sky Kids)
  • Operation Ouch! (CBBC)
  • Reu and Harper’s Wonder World (Channel 5)

Children’s scripted

  • CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies)
  • Horrible Histories (CBBC)
  • Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)
  • Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

Current affairs

  • Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)
  • Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV)
  • State of Rage (Channel 4)
  • Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (ITV)

Daytime

  • Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure (BBC)
  • Loose Women (ITV)
  • Morning Live (BBC)
  • Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC)

Drama series

  • Blue Lights (BBC)
  • Sherwood (BBC)
  • Supacell (Netflix)
  • Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC)

Entertainment

  • The 1% Club (ITV)
  • Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC)
  • Taskmaster (Channel 4)
  • Would I Lie To You? (BBC)

Entertainment performance

  • Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)
  • Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC)
  • Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC)
  • Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)
  • Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky)
  • Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC)

Factual entertainment

  • In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)
  • Race Across The World (BBC)
  • Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (BBC)
  • Sort Your Life Out (BBC)

Factual series

  • American Nightmare (Netflix)
  • Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC)
  • The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)
  • To Catch a Copper (Channel 4)

Female performance in a comedy programme

  • Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)
  • Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns Channel 4)
  • Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky)
  • Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)
  • Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC)
  • Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal (BBC)

International

  • After The Party (Channel 4)
  • Colin From Accounts (BBC)
  • Say Nothing (Disney+)
  • Shogun (Disney+)
  • True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)
  • You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)

Leading actor

  • David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)
  • Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC)
  • Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC)
  • Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Toby Jones, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (ITV)

Leading actress

  • Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV)
  • Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)
  • Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)
  • Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC)
  • Monica Dolan, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (ITV)
  • Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC)

Limited drama

  • Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC)
  • Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV)
  • One Day (Netflix)

Live event coverage

  • D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen (BBC)
  • Glastonbury 2024 (BBC)
  • Last Night of The Proms (BBC)

Male performance in a comedy programme

  • Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)
  • Danny Dyer, Mr Big Stuff (Sky)
  • Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’wed (ITV)
  • Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)
  • Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV)
  • Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC)

News coverage

  • BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC)
  • Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)
  • Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign (Channel 4)

Reality

  • Dragons’ Den (BBC)
  • The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)
  • Love Is Blind (Netflix)
  • The Traitors (BBC)

Shortform

  • Brown Brit (Channel 4)
  • Peaked (Channel 4)
  • Quiet Life (BBC)
  • Spud (BBC)

Single documentary

  • Hell Jumper (BBC)
  • Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)
  • Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC)
  • Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)

Soap

  • Casualty (BBC)
  • Coronation Street (ITV)
  • EastEnders (BBC)

Specialist factual

  • Atomic People (BBC)
  • Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)
  • Children of the Cult (ITV)
  • Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)

Sport

  • Euro 2024 (BBC Sport)
  • Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport)
  • Wimbledon (BBC Sport)

Supporting actor

  • Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC)
  • Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC)
  • Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)
  • McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)
  • Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Supporting actress

  • Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)
  • Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)
  • Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC)
  • Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)
  • Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel 4)

P&O Cruises Memorable moment

  • Bridgerton - “THE” carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope
  • Gavin and Stacey The Finale - Smithy’s Wedding: Mick Stands Up
  • Mr Bates vs The Post Office - Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline
  • Rivals - Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis
  • Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’
  • The Traitors - ‘Paul isn’t my son... but Ross is!’
