Netflix miniseries Baby Reindeer leads the nomination list at this year’s Bafta Television Awards.

The semi-autobiographical show, from Scottish comedian Richard Gadd, picked up eight nominations as the full list of nominee were announced earlier today (March 27). The show, which is now the subject of a defamation lawsuit, follows Gadd’s Donny as he becomes the victim of a stalker named Martha.

Gadd has been nominated for Leading Actor while Jessica Gunning, who played Martha in the limited series, and actress Nava Mau, who played Teri, have both been nominated for Supporting Actress.

Rivals, the Disney+ adaptation of the famous Jilly Cooper novels, received six nominations, as did Mr Bates vs The Post Office and Apple TV+ spy thriller Slow Horses. Danny Dyer failed to get a nomination for his role in the critically-acclaimed Rivals, but did pick up a nominated in Male Performance in a Comedy Programme for Mr Big Stuff.

Richard Gadd and Jessica Gunning in Baby Reindeer | Ed Miller/Netflix

Monica Dolan has been nominated for her acclaimed role on ITV drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office. The limited series captured the attention of the British public and put pressure on politicians to correct the miscarriage of justice that saw more than 700 subpostmasters wrongly and convicted convicted of theft or fraud due to faulty IT systems. The moment that Monica Dolan’s character Jo Hamilton first phones the Fujitsu Horizon helpline to report the fault is also nominated for most memorable moment.

This year’s ceremony will take place on May 11 and will be hosted by actor and The Traitors US host Alan Cumming.

The full list of nominees are:

Children’s non-scripted

BoosNoo! (Sky Kids)

FYI Investigates: Disability and Me (Sky Kids)

Operation Ouch! (CBBC)

Reu and Harper’s Wonder World (Channel 5)

Children’s scripted

CBeebies As You Like It at Shakespeare’s Globe (CBeebies)

Horrible Histories (CBBC)

Ready Eddie Go! (Sky Kids)

Tweedy & Fluff (Channel 5)

Current affairs

Storyville: Life and Death in Gaza (BBC)

Maternity: Broken Trust (ITV)

State of Rage (Channel 4)

Ukraine’s War: The Other Side (ITV)

Daytime

Clive Myrie’s Caribbean Adventure (BBC)

Loose Women (ITV)

Morning Live (BBC)

Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC)

Drama series

Blue Lights (BBC)

Sherwood (BBC)

Supacell (Netflix)

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC)

Entertainment

The 1% Club (ITV)

Michael McIntyre’s Big Show (BBC)

Taskmaster (Channel 4)

Would I Lie To You? (BBC)

Entertainment performance

Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV)

Claudia Winkleman, The Traitors (BBC)

Graham Norton, The Graham Norton Show (BBC)

Joe Lycett, Late Night Lycett (Channel 4)

Romesh Ranganathan and Rob Beckett, Rob & Romesh Vs (Sky)

Stacey Solomon, Sort Your Life Out (BBC)

Factual entertainment

In Vogue: The 90s (Vogue Studios, Disney+)

Race Across The World (BBC)

Rob and Rylan’s Grand Tour (BBC)

Sort Your Life Out (BBC)

Factual series

American Nightmare (Netflix)

Freddie Flintoff’s Field of Dreams on Tour (BBC)

The Push: Murder on the Cliff (Channel 4)

To Catch a Copper (Channel 4)

Female performance in a comedy programme

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts (Channel 4)

Kate O’Flynn, Everyone Else Burns Channel 4)

Lolly Adefope, The Franchise (Sky)

Nicola Coughlan, Big Mood (Channel 4)

Ruth Jones, Gavin & Stacey (BBC)

Sophie Willan, Alma’s Not Normal (BBC)

International

After The Party (Channel 4)

Colin From Accounts (BBC)

Say Nothing (Disney+)

Shogun (Disney+)

True Detective: Night Country (Sky Atlantic)

You Are Not Alone: Fighting The Wolfpack (Netflix)

Leading actor

David Tennant, Rivals (Disney+)

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Lennie James, Mr Loverman (BBC)

Martin Freeman, The Responder (BBC)

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Toby Jones, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (ITV)

Leading actress

Anna Maxwell Martin, Until I Kill You (ITV)

Billie Piper, Scoop (Netflix)

Lola Petticrew, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Marisa Abela, Industry (BBC)

Monica Dolan, Mr Bates Vs The Post Office (ITV)

Sharon D Clarke, Mr Loverman (BBC)

Limited drama

Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Lost Boys and Fairies (BBC)

Mr Bates vs the Post Office (ITV)

One Day (Netflix)

Live event coverage

D-Day 80: Tribute To The Fallen (BBC)

Glastonbury 2024 (BBC)

Last Night of The Proms (BBC)

Male performance in a comedy programme

Bilal Hasna, Extraordinary (Disney+)

Danny Dyer, Mr Big Stuff (Sky)

Dylan Thomas-Smith, G’wed (ITV)

Nabhaan Rizwan, Kaos (Netflix)

Oliver Savell, Changing Ends (ITV)

Phil Dunning, Smoggie Queens (BBC)

News coverage

BBC Breakfast: Post Office Special (BBC)

Channel 4 News: Inside Sednaya (Channel 4)

Channel 4 News: Undercover Inside Reform’s Campaign (Channel 4)

Reality

Dragons’ Den (BBC)

The Jury: Murder Trial (Channel 4)

Love Is Blind (Netflix)

The Traitors (BBC)

Shortform

Brown Brit (Channel 4)

Peaked (Channel 4)

Quiet Life (BBC)

Spud (BBC)

Single documentary

Hell Jumper (BBC)

Tell Them You Love Me (Sky Documentaries)

Ukraine: Enemy In The Woods (BBC)

Undercover: Exposing The Far Right (Channel 4)

Soap

Casualty (BBC)

Coronation Street (ITV)

EastEnders (BBC)

Specialist factual

Atomic People (BBC)

Billy & Molly: An Otter Love Story (National Geographic)

Children of the Cult (ITV)

Miners’ Strike 1984: The Battle For Britain (Channel 4)

Sport

Euro 2024 (BBC Sport)

Paris 2024 Olympics (BBC Sport)

Wimbledon (BBC Sport)

Supporting actor

Ariyon Bakare, Mr Loverman (BBC)

Christopher Chung, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

Damian Lewis, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light (BBC)

Jonathan Pryce, Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

McKinley Belcher III, Eric (Netflix)

Sonny Walker, The Gathering (Channel 4)

Supporting actress

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Katherine Parkinson, Rivals (Disney+)

Maxine Peake, Say Nothing (Disney+)

Monica Dolan, Sherwood (BBC)

Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer (Netflix)

Sue Johnston, Truelove (Channel 4)

P&O Cruises Memorable moment

Bridgerton - “THE” carriage scene where Colin admits his true feelings for Penelope

Gavin and Stacey The Finale - Smithy’s Wedding: Mick Stands Up

Mr Bates vs The Post Office - Jo Hamilton phones the Horizon helpline

Rivals - Rupert Campbell-Black and Sarah Stratton are caught in a game of naked tennis

Strictly Come Dancing - Chris McCausland and Dianne Buswell waltz to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’

The Traitors - ‘Paul isn’t my son... but Ross is!’