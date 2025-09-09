“The Most Important, The Most Beautiful, The Most Magical, Saggy Old Cloth Cat in the Whole, Wide World” - a children’s TV character once voted the favourite of all time is making a comeback, but this time will be on the big screen in a live-action and animated film.

Despite only 13 episodes of Bagpuss being made in the mid-1970s, he and his friends such as Professor Yaffle the wooden woodpecker and the singing mice have a place in the hearts of many a 40 and 50-something who grew up in the UK in the era when on-demand television meant nagging your mum to be allowed to switch it on.

The pink and white cloth cat, who lived in a shop that was a home for lost property, turned 50 last year. It was voted the all-time favourite children’s programme in 1999. The stop-motion animation was made by Peter Firmin and Oliver Postgate and was filmed in Firmin’s barn in Blean, Kent, starring his daughter Emily.

Bagpuss would come to life after Emily left the animals alone, as the programme turned from sepia to colour.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of beloved children's TV character Bagpuss. PIC: BBC.

The new film will serve as a sequel to the Victorian-set series, and will reawaken Bagpuss, for “a modern-day quest that blends heartfelt storytelling, comedy and music, while staying true to the spirit of the classic series”, according to Birmingham-based production company Threewise Entertainment, which is developing the film.

The reimagined story will see Bagpuss and his friends stir from their slumber to find themselves in contemporary Britain, where they continue their timeless mission of mending lost and broken “things”.

The production has already received investment from Creative UK via the West Midlands IP Fund and is being developed in close collaboration with the estate of the original creators.

Michael Ford, chief executive of Threewise Entertainment, said: “Bagpuss was a ‘saggy old cloth’ with many a tall tale to tell of grand adventures past and we’re very proud and excited to be bringing this iconic character back to life with the blessing of both the original creators’ estates.

“This family movie will aim to rouse the sleepy old cat from his slumber and reunite him with his spirit of adventure for a fun and heartfelt quest that will delight fans old and new.”

Emily Firmin added: “Bagpuss was an integral part of my childhood. To me he wasn’t just a character on the screen, he was a friend who taught me about kindness, care and imagination. To see our most magical cat return now is incredibly moving and I’m thrilled that new fans will have the chance to discover him, and that his magic will live on and be shared with the next generation.”

The story for the film was developed and approved by Oliver Postgate’s son, the Bafta-winning writer Daniel Postgate, before he died in June, Threewise said. The company is hoping to release the film in 2027.